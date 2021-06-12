La gran victoria de Barbora Krejcikova sobre Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova por el título de individuales de Roland Garros 2021 recibió elogios de la comunidad del tenis en las redes sociales.

Las redes sociales se llenaron de felicitaciones para la joven de 25 años después de que ganó su primer título de individuales de Grand Slam. Naturalmente, las compañeros checas de Krejcikova lideraron la carga:

Otras campeonas de individuales de Grand Slam agregaron sus aplausos, incluida la campeona Roland Garros del año pasado, Iga Swiatek, quien se enfrentará a Krejcikova en la intrigante final de dobles del domingo:

Las jugadoras en general estuvieron inspiradas por la final.

La prensa también alnalizó el choque entre finalistas de individuales por primera vez de Grand Slam.

David Kane en TENNIS proclamó que la ex No.1 de dobles de la WTA Krejcikova era "oficialmente una doble ameneza".

Tumaini Carayol en The Guardian dijo que Krejcikova "se erige como un recordatorio de todo el talento que existe fuera de los torneos de individuales televisados, muchos de los cuales simplemente necesitan el momento y las circunstancias adecuadas para prosperar".

Jonathan Jurejko de BBC escribió que la checa ha  "sellado su rápido ascenso en el juego de individuales".