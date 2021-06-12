La gran victoria de Barbora Krejcikova sobre Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova por el título de individuales de Roland Garros 2021 recibió elogios de la comunidad del tenis en las redes sociales.
Las redes sociales se llenaron de felicitaciones para la joven de 25 años después de que ganó su primer título de individuales de Grand Slam. Naturalmente, las compañeros checas de Krejcikova lideraron la carga:
Gratulace Barbora! What a tournament 🇨🇿🇨🇿👏👏@rolandgarros 🏆— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 12, 2021
WHAT A HERO!! / Největší hrdinka! ❤️🇨🇿@BKrejcikova pic.twitter.com/ELuyOMpscG— Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) June 12, 2021
Huge congratulations to @BKrejcikova #champion #RG21— Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) June 12, 2021
Otras campeonas de individuales de Grand Slam agregaron sus aplausos, incluida la campeona Roland Garros del año pasado, Iga Swiatek, quien se enfrentará a Krejcikova en la intrigante final de dobles del domingo:
Congrats @BKrejcikova!!! The run that you have during this tournament and over last few weeks is pretty awesome. See you on court tomorrow! 😉— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 12, 2021
Congrats @BKrejcikova on making history! Enjoy every second of this special moment 🎉 @rolandgarros— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 12, 2021
Congratulations to Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) the @rolandgarros women’s singles champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 12, 2021
This is her first major singles title in just her fifth major appearance, the third-fewest by a woman in the Open Era.#RolandGarros https://t.co/dwEdlN4CY7
Congratulations to @BKrejcikova— victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 12, 2021
What a journey! 👏🏻 Really great
Congratulations @BKrejcikova! So happy for you to win your first grand slam singles title at @rolandgarros. What an incredible moment for you! 👏🏻 🏆— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) June 12, 2021
Félicitations, Barbora ! Quel moment incroyable pour toi. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rKjQJevrBY
Congrats @BKrejcikova on your 1st Major title in singles!!🏆Always had the talent, something clicked, now the belief! 🙌Touching to hear her talk about her mentor, the late Jana Novotna, a big part of her success.😢 @rolandgarros— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) June 12, 2021
Congrats @BKrejcikova 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/gUppyGti2y— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) June 12, 2021
Las jugadoras en general estuvieron inspiradas por la final.
@BKrejcikova INCREDIBLE! Congratulations! So inspiring. #FrenchOpen— Mónica Puig (@MonicaAce93) June 12, 2021
Insane Warriors @NastiaPav @BKrejcikova made me proud,smile and cry!— Aleksandra Krunic (@KrunicAlex) June 12, 2021
Women's tennis - You ROCK!
La prensa también alnalizó el choque entre finalistas de individuales por primera vez de Grand Slam.
David Kane en TENNIS proclamó que la ex No.1 de dobles de la WTA Krejcikova era "oficialmente una doble ameneza".
Tumaini Carayol en The Guardian dijo que Krejcikova "se erige como un recordatorio de todo el talento que existe fuera de los torneos de individuales televisados, muchos de los cuales simplemente necesitan el momento y las circunstancias adecuadas para prosperar".
Jonathan Jurejko de BBC escribió que la checa ha "sellado su rápido ascenso en el juego de individuales".