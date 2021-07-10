La número 1 del mundo, Ashleigh Barty, se llevó a casa su segundo título de individuales de Grand Slam en Wimbledon el sábado, lo que se ganó el aplauso de los medios de comunicación de la comunidad del tenis.

Las redes sociales estaban llenas de felicitaciones para la australiana de 25 años, quien siguió a su primer título de individuales de Grand Slam en Roland Garros en 2019 con otra victoria en Londres.

Las ex campeonas de individuales femeninas de Wimbledon lideraron la carga, comenzando con la actual campeona Simona Halep:

Naturalmente, los australianos estaban encantados, incluidos su antigua compañera de dobles y gran amiga Casey Dellacqua, el equipo de cricket de Barty, el Brisbane Heat, la legendaria atleta olímpica Cathy Freeman y celebridades de toda la gama de la cultura y  pop, incluidos Kylie Minogue y Hugh Jackman.

Otras jugadoras también se volcaron en felicitarla:

La prensa también se dedicó a homenajear la luchada victoria de tres sets de Barty sobre la ex No.1 del mundo Karolina Pliskova.

Tumaini Carayol del The Guardian dijo que "no había nada en el mundo que pudiera impedir que Ashleigh Barty se llevara el título de Wimbledon que había llegado a reclamar a estas costas".

"Ha habido comparaciones durante mucho tiempo entre [Barty y la ex número uno del mundo Evonne Goolagong], con Barty jugando un juego similar en todas la pista, además de compartir una personalidad modesta y popular similar y una herencia indígena australiana".

  Sonia Oxley de la BBC. "Ahora también tienen sus nombres inscritos en el Venus Rosewater Dish."

"No fue el camino preferido, pero Ash Barty sabía que era necesario," dijo Joel Drucker enTENNIS, diciendo que el camino hacia la corona de Wimbledon "comparable al estilo de juego de Barty: lógico, flexible, poéticamente adecuado".

 