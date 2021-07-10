La número 1 del mundo, Ashleigh Barty, se llevó a casa su segundo título de individuales de Grand Slam en Wimbledon el sábado, lo que se ganó el aplauso de los medios de comunicación de la comunidad del tenis.
Las redes sociales estaban llenas de felicitaciones para la australiana de 25 años, quien siguió a su primer título de individuales de Grand Slam en Roland Garros en 2019 con otra victoria en Londres.
Las ex campeonas de individuales femeninas de Wimbledon lideraron la carga, comenzando con la actual campeona Simona Halep:
Could not be happier for you @ashbarty - huge congratulations on your @Wimbledon title and enjoy every second 🤗🏆 pic.twitter.com/LqX4zYEjYh— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 10, 2021
Congratulations to @ashbarty, the first Australian woman to win a #Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980! 🏆 #BartyParty https://t.co/2IHzQOf6Z3— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2021
Congratulations @ashbarty - a truly special moment and so well deserved. There is really nothing like that feeling 🏆— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 10, 2021
Congrats to Karolina on an incredible tournament too 👏@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon
And there is is....— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 10, 2021
Simo and Ash hanging out again just like at Roland Garros 😊 pic.twitter.com/hfwkxGSSUy
Naturalmente, los australianos estaban encantados, incluidos su antigua compañera de dobles y gran amiga Casey Dellacqua, el equipo de cricket de Barty, el Brisbane Heat, la legendaria atleta olímpica Cathy Freeman y celebridades de toda la gama de la cultura y pop, incluidos Kylie Minogue y Hugh Jackman.
Beyond proud of you 🌟Wimbledon Champion!!!!!! You bloody ripper 🏆 @ashbarty ❤️ https://t.co/gWsvchbq2U— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) July 10, 2021
So happy for you @ashbarty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory, I hope you and your team celebrate well along with your many fans around the world and back in Australia. 🚀— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021
Among countless @AshBarty supporters there are none more special than these ones.— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 11, 2021
See how the world's No.1s family watched and celebrated her Wimbledon-winning moment 🙌🍾#Wimbledon #GoAussies #GoAsh pic.twitter.com/hGiH85spqy
Massive pride in our girl! Congratulations @ashbarty! We are all so very proud of you. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WToQZQpkwj— Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) July 10, 2021
This is a moment that EVERY Aussie tennis player dreams of. A massive massive congrats to @ashbarty on giving all the young kids in Australia a vision of what their future could be!!! @Wimbledon champion pic.twitter.com/7KMyZ7WnbK— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) July 10, 2021
She’s all class. Couldn’t think of a more humble champion. What a ⭐️ Congrats Ash!!!!! #wimbledon https://t.co/G5yfN9VUs4— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) July 10, 2021
🇦🇺 SOAK IT ALL IN!! 🇦🇺— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 10, 2021
Ash Barty you are a Wimbledon champion! 🎾#9WWOS #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IJYVas18e9
No words! So proud https://t.co/yFYWtObp7G— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) July 10, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS @ashbarty! 🇦🇺 #Wimbeldon Champion 🙌#BartyParty pic.twitter.com/rDNO5qYSIA— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) July 10, 2021
A champion effort. An inspiration to us all. Congratulations on making history, @ashbarty 🙌#Wimbledon #GoAsh https://t.co/FedJsN6cho— Richmond FC 🐯🏆 (@Richmond_FC) July 10, 2021
Unbelievable @ashbarty 💛💚🇦🇺🇦🇺— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) July 10, 2021
Alexa, play girl on fire by Alicia Keys https://t.co/6E5EsuXoYE— Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) July 10, 2021
49 different women have won the Wimbledon ladies singles title.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 10, 2021
Only 5 have also won the girls' title, now including Ashleigh Barty, whose 2021 ladies title comes on the 10-year anniversary of her girls' title. pic.twitter.com/7raAT2vqb0
So this just happened! @Wimbledon champion bossing centre court in @naidocweek 41 years after Evonne Goolagong! Proud Aussie. #BartyParty #wimbledon #Lucky pic.twitter.com/ioI7CwUjnG— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) July 10, 2021
Another big moment in Australian sporting history 🙌 @meljones_33 @ashbarty #BartyParty pic.twitter.com/07WPGHvkam— Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 10, 2021
ASSSSSSSSHHHHBAAAARRRTYYYYYYYY!!!— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 10, 2021
The Boy from Oz was watching and celebrating The Girl from Oz...@RealHughJackman x @ashbarty #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/y9wlopcCz9— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021
Otras jugadoras también se volcaron en felicitarla:
Champ ❤️ https://t.co/rhfBuRFcdL— victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 10, 2021
Congrats @ashbarty well deserved 🏆🇦🇺🙌👏 #Wimbledon @Wimbledon https://t.co/oiAsPQXCm2— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) July 10, 2021
Congrats @ashbarty! So happy for you 👏🏽 #Wimbledon— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 10, 2021
Congratulations, @ashbarty! You are always joy to watch on court! 👏🏻— Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) July 10, 2021
Well done to Karolina on a great tournament, too. https://t.co/P3vLIK1Rs3
What an incredible performance by @ashbarty! Congratulations to the new #Wimbledon champion! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/CTJcu1MMhC— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 10, 2021
It was only a matter of time 👏🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/khX6FjzHKl— Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) July 10, 2021
Huge congrats Ash! So well deserved and earned, champion💞 https://t.co/SNrb64e2U8— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) July 10, 2021
La prensa también se dedicó a homenajear la luchada victoria de tres sets de Barty sobre la ex No.1 del mundo Karolina Pliskova.
Tumaini Carayol del The Guardian dijo que "no había nada en el mundo que pudiera impedir que Ashleigh Barty se llevara el título de Wimbledon que había llegado a reclamar a estas costas".
"Ha habido comparaciones durante mucho tiempo entre [Barty y la ex número uno del mundo Evonne Goolagong], con Barty jugando un juego similar en todas la pista, además de compartir una personalidad modesta y popular similar y una herencia indígena australiana".
Sonia Oxley de la BBC. "Ahora también tienen sus nombres inscritos en el Venus Rosewater Dish."
"No fue el camino preferido, pero Ash Barty sabía que era necesario," dijo Joel Drucker enTENNIS, diciendo que el camino hacia la corona de Wimbledon "comparable al estilo de juego de Barty: lógico, flexible, poéticamente adecuado".