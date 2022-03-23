Las leyendas del juego, las estrellas actuales y las jóvenes en ascenso enviaron palabras de elogio y felicitaciones a la número 1 del mundo, Ashleigh Barty, quien anunció su retirada del tenis profesional el martes.
Echa un vistazo a algunos de sus comentarios sobre la tres veces campeona de Grand Slam, comenzando con Shelby Rogers, quien es la última jugadora en derrotar a Barty, en el US Open 2021:
What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met.— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) March 23, 2022
Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty 💞
An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022
Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX
An incredible role model for so many not only in our sport, and she’s always gone about her career in her own special way. Well done, Ash. A true Aussie legend 👏 https://t.co/pnmaUjTPBe— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) March 23, 2022
Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022
So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you’ve done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!! Enjoy golf 🏌️♀️, planning wedding, being home, being with family and dogs 🐶, having good Aussie coffee everyday ☕️ and so many more things!!! pic.twitter.com/ABpceGOOq5— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 23, 2022
Barty y Petra Kvitova han tenido una notable y amistosa rivalidad. Las dos campeonas de Grand Slam se han enfrentado 10 veces, con seis de esos partidos a tres sets. Su cara a cara concluye en un empate 5-5.
Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022
I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty
Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022
Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022
Happy for you, @ashbarty to go out on your terms but the tennis world will miss a great champion. Love your elegant, athletic style of play and have always been impressed with the way you handle yourself on and off the court. Enjoy the next chapter. 💚💛— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) March 23, 2022
What a legend you are @ashbarty . She is an awesome human on and off the court. What she has done for our sport and Aussie womens tennis is nothing short of remarkable. What a legacy. We will miss you!! Enjoy retired life ⛳️ 🐶 ☕️— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) March 23, 2022
El compatriota de Barty, Dylan Alcott, quien fue nombrado Australiano del Año 2022, también se retiró esta temporada, después de una carrera en la que se convirtió en el primer hombre en completar el Golden Slam en quads individuales.
Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022
Respect it @ashbarty 🙏🏼👏🏼— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) March 23, 2022
I’ve loved watching you play 🤩 @ashbarty . Enjoy your time off the court 🥳— EdouardRogerVasselin (@ERogerVasselin) March 23, 2022
What a legend @ashbarty .. tennis will miss you .. unbelievable role model on and off the court .. good luck mate for this next phase 👏🏽 #inspiration— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2022
@ashbarty champ 🙌— Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) March 23, 2022
Nothing but RESPECT for you @ashbarty !!! All the best in your retirement and congratulations on your distinguished career ! pic.twitter.com/QUr77fPhYL— Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) March 23, 2022
En su evento final a principios de este año, Barty se convirtió en la primera australiana en ganar el título de individuales femenino en el Abierto de Australia desde Chris O'Neil en 1978. Su Grand Slam de casa le deseó lo mejor:
You did it your way, Ash 👋— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022
So proud of your accomplishments and how you have represented Australia on the world stage 💙 @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WgNbFsOgxO