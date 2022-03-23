Las leyendas del juego, las estrellas actuales y las jóvenes en ascenso enviaron palabras de elogio y felicitaciones a la número 1 del mundo, Ashleigh Barty, quien anunció su retirada del tenis profesional el martes.

Echa un vistazo a algunos de sus comentarios sobre la tres veces campeona de Grand Slam, comenzando con Shelby Rogers, quien es la última jugadora en derrotar a Barty, en el US Open 2021:

Barty y Petra Kvitova han tenido una notable y amistosa rivalidad. Las dos campeonas de Grand Slam se han enfrentado 10 veces, con seis de esos partidos a tres sets. Su cara a cara concluye en un empate 5-5.

El compatriota de Barty, Dylan Alcott, quien fue nombrado Australiano del Año 2022, también se retiró esta temporada, después de una carrera en la que se convirtió en el primer hombre en completar el Golden Slam en quads individuales.

En su evento final a principios de este año, Barty se convirtió en la primera australiana en ganar el título de individuales femenino en el Abierto de Australia desde Chris O'Neil en 1978. Su Grand Slam de casa le deseó lo mejor:

 