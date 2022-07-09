Elena Rybakina se llevó a casa su primer título de Grand Slam, superando a Ons Jabeur para capturar el Venus Rosewater Dish en Wimbledon 2022.

La cabeza de serie No. 17, Rybakina, se convirtió en la primera jugadora que representa a Kazajstán, femenina o masculina, en ganar un título de Grand Slam con su remontada contra la No. 2 del mundo, Jabeur.

Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, presidente de Kazajstán, felicitó a Rybakina por su logro histórico:

"La tenista kazaja, Elena Rybakina, obtuvo una victoria histórica en el torneo más prestigioso de Wimbledon", tuiteó Toqayev. "¡Felicito sinceramente a nuestra atleta!"

La jugadora de 23 años recolectó aún más aplausos en las redes sociales de las superestrellas del tenis:

Así como de la realeza y embajadoras:

Los aplausos siguen llegando, vuelve para ver más....

 