Elena Rybakina se llevó a casa su primer título de Grand Slam, superando a Ons Jabeur para capturar el Venus Rosewater Dish en Wimbledon 2022.
La cabeza de serie No. 17, Rybakina, se convirtió en la primera jugadora que representa a Kazajstán, femenina o masculina, en ganar un título de Grand Slam con su remontada contra la No. 2 del mundo, Jabeur.
Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, presidente de Kazajstán, felicitó a Rybakina por su logro histórico:
Қазақстандық теннисші Елена Рыбакина ең беделді Уимблдон турнирінде тарихи жеңіске жетті. Спортшымызды шын жүректен құттықтаймын!— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) July 9, 2022
"La tenista kazaja, Elena Rybakina, obtuvo una victoria histórica en el torneo más prestigioso de Wimbledon", tuiteó Toqayev. "¡Felicito sinceramente a nuestra atleta!"
La jugadora de 23 años recolectó aún más aplausos en las redes sociales de las superestrellas del tenis:
Congratulations to Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 9, 2022
What a comeback in a fantastic final that featured two skilled players. #Wimbledon https://t.co/NhqqHnIiXv
Huge congrats to you Elena and to your team! Amazing tournament 👏🏼🏆 #Wimbledon— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 9, 2022
I enjoyed watching @wimbledon-final. Congratulations to both for a great performance and to Elena #Rybakina for winning the title 👏🏼 #wimbledon— Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) July 9, 2022
What a great final from these two champions #Rybakina , @Ons_Jabeur , congrats! #Wimbledon 👏 pic.twitter.com/iMwSlKhZ2Z— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) July 9, 2022
Así como de la realeza y embajadoras:
What a final!— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2022
Congratulations Elena Rybakina and commiserations Ons Jabeur. pic.twitter.com/ctE2wp3s9J
Today History Has been Made! 🇰🇿Elena Rybakina has become the first ever #Kazakhstan tennis player to win a Grand Slam title. So proud!#Wimbledon champ! Thanks to @Ons_Jabeur for great game! https://t.co/nTTRPO52Y6— Yerzhan Ashikbayev (@KZAmbUS) July 9, 2022
What a moment! Well done Elena - керемет! 🇰🇿 🇬🇧 https://t.co/KiNVs3H5eb— Kathy Leach (@KathyLeachFCDO) July 9, 2022
Los aplausos siguen llegando, vuelve para ver más....
Amazing from Rybakina. Incredible mental strength to come back from a set down 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Wimbledon— Sendhil Ramamurthy (@Sendhil_Rama) July 9, 2022
Wimbledon’s newest star, shining brightly ✨— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 9, 2022
Elena Rybakina 🏆 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LZcJZn7NLo
Congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her @Wimbledon victory and a first career Grand Slam 🏆— Laureus (@LaureusSport) July 9, 2022
The youngest player to lift the famous Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011 ✨ pic.twitter.com/s3DsSq8hpI