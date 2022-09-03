NUEVA YORK - La legendaria carrera de Serena Williams llegó a su fin en el US Open el viernes por la noche cuando la 23 veces campeona de Grand Slam se retiró en una enérgica batalla ante Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 en la tercera ronda. En un partido dramático que duró más de tres horas, Williams salvó cinco puntos de partido antes de que el punto final cayera en el Estadio Arthur Ashe.

"Fueron algunos momentos realmente grandiosos hoy", dijo Serena. "Hoy no, pero esta semana ha sido realmente genial. Mucho apoyo, tanto amor. Fue realmente increíble y abrumador. Muy agradecida por ello. Estoy muy agradecida por ello".

"Siento que toda el público realmente quería empujarme más allá de la línea. Estoy muy agradecida y agradecida por eso".

De Michelle Obama a Magic Johnson, Coco Gauff a Lebron James, John Legend a Bill Gates, así es como reaccionó el mundo ante la última batalla de Williams.

 

