NUEVA YORK - La legendaria carrera de Serena Williams llegó a su fin en el US Open el viernes por la noche cuando la 23 veces campeona de Grand Slam se retiró en una enérgica batalla ante Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 en la tercera ronda. En un partido dramático que duró más de tres horas, Williams salvó cinco puntos de partido antes de que el punto final cayera en el Estadio Arthur Ashe.
"Fueron algunos momentos realmente grandiosos hoy", dijo Serena. "Hoy no, pero esta semana ha sido realmente genial. Mucho apoyo, tanto amor. Fue realmente increíble y abrumador. Muy agradecida por ello. Estoy muy agradecida por ello".
"Siento que toda el público realmente quería empujarme más allá de la línea. Estoy muy agradecida y agradecida por eso".
De Michelle Obama a Magic Johnson, Coco Gauff a Lebron James, John Legend a Bill Gates, así es como reaccionó el mundo ante la última batalla de Williams.
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
The greatest to ever do it! @KingJames reflects on @serenawilliams legacy. #ThankYouSerenapic.twitter.com/0bRLhEsKQS— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 3, 2022
Sometimes all it takes to change the world is just being you. Thank you, Serena, for changing the game for so many. @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/SQ2KqRLsxx— Nike (@Nike) September 3, 2022
Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022
The goat @serenawilliams ❤️ thank you Serena ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VKLUynps6b— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) September 3, 2022
Honored to have shared the court with you at least once ✨🐐 @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/f7VDIGWdIo— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 3, 2022
Simply the 🐐. Unique.— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 3, 2022
Thank you @serenawilliams
We love you 💙#USOpen2022 #Serena
thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete🤍— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2022
such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration
.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022
25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams #USOpen pic.twitter.com/xdo4dy4fpP— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 3, 2022
Thank you, #Serena. pic.twitter.com/uOoxOZomd8— Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 3, 2022
Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2022
Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams. pic.twitter.com/qxckNSoaw8
Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022
And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.
Thank you, @serenawilliams.
Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq
It’s truly been fun to watch Serena not only change the sport of tennis, but more importantly, how she’s helped empower the next generation. Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn’t quit. On or off the court— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 3, 2022
her will, her strength, her determination…she simply never gives up. She’s a great example to us all. Congrats and thank you, Serena!!— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 3, 2022
I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022
Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022
I’m so grateful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena— Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) September 3, 2022
We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe. @serenawilliams #ThankYouSerena— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022
To the goat of the tennis courts, @serenawilliams you own that world. Wishing you just as much success in your retirement.— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) September 3, 2022
It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena!— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 3, 2022
What a run. @serenawilliams will be leaving behind an extraordinary tennis career that challenged the double standard between male and female players. I look forward to watching her continue building her amazing legacy off the court. https://t.co/K9Hxa2jB3I— Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 3, 2022
SERENA WILLIAMS!! @serenawilliams I LOVE IT!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 3, 2022
The greatest of all time. Period! It’s been a privilege to watch history. Congrats on an incredible career @serenawilliams 💪🏻❤️ https://t.co/uk1wBM8ZxG— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 3, 2022
if you watched @serenawilliams tonight in her final appearance @usopen then you know what a true champion she is, pushing it to the limit, physically, emotionally, spiritually, she never gave up. she is a national treasure, the world of tennis will never be the same.— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) September 3, 2022
Just ugly crying in my pajamas watching @serenawilliams— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 3, 2022
Forever the GOAT @serenawilliams - no matter how this riveting match ends!!— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 3, 2022
Hope no one minds if we update the definition of the word "legend" to simply read: "Serena."— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 3, 2022
Salute the GOAT @serenawilliams. What a riveting final bow. Such a gift to watch her incredible career.— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 3, 2022
Serena !!! U have inspired us all . Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like !@serenawilliams #USOpen2022— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 3, 2022
📷: John Minchillo/AP pic.twitter.com/0bcuG4yOhO
You’ve enlightened us, thrilled us, entertained us, taught us and inspired us.— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 3, 2022
Thank you, @serenawilliams 💙
There will simply never be another @serenawilliams— NAACP (@NAACP) September 3, 2022
Thank you.#QueenOfTheCourts pic.twitter.com/RLZUJUi1eS
THE— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 3, 2022
GREATEST
OF
ALL
TIME
🐐#ThankYouSerena | @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/dY1khvoSkx
We know Serena is a fan of figure skating ⛸️— Team USA (@TeamUSA) September 3, 2022
To: @serenawilliams
From: @nathanwchen #ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/7U8ch93Pej
The greatest to ever do it. #ThankYouSerena @serenawilliams | @usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/sDvFEn6Laf— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 3, 2022
Serena. Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honor to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best. @serenawilliams— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 3, 2022
.@NickKyrgios has heaps of praise for the incredible @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/aVmWwkkulA— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
THANKS @serenawilliams YOU’RE GOING OUT SCRAPPING, JUST LIKE YOU CAME IN👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️💯— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 3, 2022
Simply the Best!! @serenawilliams @usopen pic.twitter.com/PWSwhVO59B— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2022
We cannot say thank you enough, @serenawilliams #RolandGarros | @AmeMauresmo pic.twitter.com/DpduFVLapq— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 3, 2022
So proud of this young woman. Teaching us all to fight to the end. That our reserves are deeper than we think. That we exit on our own terms leaving a standard of excellence. An astonishing champion. #SerenaWilliams— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) September 3, 2022
@usopen pic.twitter.com/teCs2CMvSA
"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus."@serenawilliams 💙 @Venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/C7RZXcf23E— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
The greatest to ever do it.— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022
Thank you, @serenawilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZ6OezBoGu
Legend. 👑#ThankYouSerena | @WTA | @usopen pic.twitter.com/ACYmer7qjY— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 3, 2022
Merci, @serenawilliams— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 3, 2022
There will never be another Queen 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0UCTFLHv5J
More than tennis.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 3, 2022
More than one of the greatest.
You mean more to us than we can say, @serenawilliams 💙
Congrats on a legendary career 👑 pic.twitter.com/9HIY6yABET
A player like no other, a career like no other, a story like no other.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 3, 2022
Thank you, Serena 👑@serenawilliams | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h6XDl8cRgQ
September 3, 2022