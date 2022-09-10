Iga Swiatek coronó una excelente temporada de Grand Slam al ganar el US Open el sábado, su segundo título Slam de 2022. Swiatek contuvo una remontada en el segundo set de Ons Jabeur antes de capturar una victoria por 6-2, 7-6 (5) en el Arthur Ashe stadium.
Swiatek, de 21 años, se convierte en la primera mujer de Polonia en ganar el US Open y la tres veces campeona mayor más joven desde que Maria Sharapova ganó el Abierto de Australia de 2008 a los 20 años. También es la primera número 1 en ganar el US Open desde Serena Williams. en 2014.
Jabeur de Túnez también tuvo un año impresionante en los slams, llegando a sus dos primeras finales en Wimbledon y el US Open. Jabeur es la primera mujer africana y árabe en llegar a una final del US Open.
Las redes sociales se llenaron de elogios para las dos finalistas, con Billie Jean King a la cabeza:
What a treat to be sharing the stage with two champions- congrats @iga_swiatek and also to @ons_Jabeur - both great role models for aspiring girls and boys everywhere ! Women’s tennis is in good hands!!! pic.twitter.com/6nNHXQCR1b— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 10, 2022
Swiatek se convirtió en la primera mujer en ganar dos sllams en una temporada desde Angelique Kerber en 2016. La final del US Open fue la victoria número 57 de Swiatek en el año, el mismo número que la ex No. 1 del mundo Ashleigh Barty tuvo en 2019.
Swiatek perdió su primera final ante Polona Hercog en Lugano en 2019, cuando tenía 17 años y estaba fuera del Top 100. Desde esa derrota, Swiatek ha ganado 10 finales seguidas, todas en dos sets.
With 13+ weeks as @wta world no. 1 and her 3️⃣rd major title, @iga_swiatek is now an automatic inclusion on her first eligible International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot, 5 years after retirement. 🤩👏 https://t.co/dNkP0XxVLT— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) September 10, 2022
