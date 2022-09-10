Iga Swiatek coronó una excelente temporada de Grand Slam al ganar el US Open el sábado, su segundo título Slam de 2022. Swiatek contuvo una remontada en el segundo set de Ons Jabeur antes de capturar una victoria por 6-2, 7-6 (5) en el Arthur Ashe stadium.

Swiatek, de 21 años, se convierte en la primera mujer de Polonia en ganar el US Open y la tres veces campeona mayor más joven desde que Maria Sharapova ganó el Abierto de Australia de 2008 a los 20 años. También es la primera número 1 en ganar el US Open desde Serena Williams. en 2014.

Jabeur de Túnez también tuvo un año impresionante en los slams, llegando a sus dos primeras finales en Wimbledon y el US Open. Jabeur es la primera mujer africana y árabe en llegar a una final del US Open.

Las redes sociales se llenaron de elogios para las dos finalistas, con Billie Jean King a la cabeza:

Swiatek se convirtió en la primera mujer en ganar dos sllams en una temporada desde Angelique Kerber en 2016. La final del US Open fue la victoria número 57 de Swiatek en el año, el mismo número que la ex No. 1 del mundo Ashleigh Barty tuvo en 2019.

Swiatek perdió su primera final ante Polona Hercog en Lugano en 2019, cuando tenía 17 años y estaba fuera del Top 100. Desde esa derrota, Swiatek ha ganado 10 finales seguidas, todas en dos sets.

 