Marketa Vondrousova abrió nuevos caminos en Londres el sábado, convirtiéndose en la primera campeona de Wimbledon no cabeza de serie en la Open Era después de su victoria por 6-4, 6-4 sobre Ons Jabeur en la final de la pista central.
Vondrousova había ganado solo cuatro partidos sobre hierba en toda su carrera profesional antes de esta quincena, pero eliminó a cinco cabezas de serie en su carrera de siete partidos hacia su primer título de Grand Slam.
Se proyecta que la checa zurda, que fue subcampeona en Roland Garros 2019, haga su debut en el Top 10 en la clasificación actualizada del lunes. Es un gran regreso para Vondrousova, quien se perdió seis meses de acción el año pasado debido a una lesión en la muñeca.
Las redes sociales se iluminaron con elogios para Vondrousova, así como para la finalista Jabeur, incluso de un grupo del Top 10 actual:
Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼☺️— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023
Marketaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤩🏆— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 15, 2023
What a comeback after some complicated years 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Congrats to wimbledon a great tournament ! @Wimbledon #WIMBLEDON
Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory 🇨🇿— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023
And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure 🤗
Y, naturalmente, hubo una charla posterior al partido con la mismísima Princesa de Gales.
"Enjoy this moment" 🏆— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023
Our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales speaks with #Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pic.twitter.com/BukbDcKKO3
This is why we love Wimbledon 💖An amazing performance from both players.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2023
Well done Marketa Vondrousova on your first @wimbledon title!
And Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/k1RxNj3l8Z
Más estrellas se sumaron a las felicitaciones, encabezadas por la finalista de Wimbledon no cabeza de serie más reciente de 1963 (antes incluso de que comenzara la Open Era), la legendaria Billie Jean King.
Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 #Wimbledon Women's Singles champion! https://t.co/BpJh7t8Whs— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 15, 2023
Incredible achievement for Marketa! Congratulations!!!— victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 15, 2023
No one wins a grand slam with luck!
Truly deserved and enjoy it all
Congratulations @VondrousovaM Fascinating to watch you spin your web w/ different spins, speeds, and lengths-the disruptor! @Ons_Jabeur -confident your time will come! @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4Zmf10gSfr— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) July 15, 2023
Despite a strong start, @Ons_Jabeur faced difficulties executing her strategy against Vondrousova's strong & varied game. Congrats to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved victory. Also hats off Ons - you’ll make it one day! Keep shining 👏🏼#Wimbledon 🎾— Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) July 15, 2023
Shattered for Ons… but what a come back for Marketa from all her injuries! Congrats Marketa!!— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) July 15, 2023