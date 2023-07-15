Marketa Vondrousova abrió nuevos caminos en Londres el sábado, convirtiéndose en la primera campeona de Wimbledon no cabeza de serie en la Open Era después de su victoria por 6-4, 6-4 sobre Ons Jabeur en la final de la pista central.

Vondrousova había ganado solo cuatro partidos sobre hierba en toda su carrera profesional antes de esta quincena, pero eliminó a cinco cabezas de serie en su carrera de siete partidos hacia su primer título de Grand Slam.

Se proyecta que la checa zurda, que fue subcampeona en Roland Garros 2019, haga su debut en el Top 10 en la clasificación actualizada del lunes. Es un gran regreso para Vondrousova, quien se perdió seis meses de acción el año pasado debido a una lesión en la muñeca.

Las redes sociales se iluminaron con elogios para Vondrousova, así como para la finalista Jabeur, incluso de un grupo del Top 10 actual:

Y, naturalmente, hubo una charla posterior al partido con la mismísima Princesa de Gales.

Más estrellas se sumaron a las felicitaciones, encabezadas por la finalista de Wimbledon no cabeza de serie más reciente de 1963 (antes incluso de que comenzara la Open Era), la legendaria Billie Jean King.