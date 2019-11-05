The new Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen champion has one more wish for her superlative 2019.

After winning the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and securing the Year-End World No.1 spot, next in Ashleigh Barty's sights is Fed Cup glory with Australia.

She is part of the squad that takes on France in the final this weekend.

"This is a week that I circled at the beginning of the year, one that we wanted to target as a team and as a nation," Barty told reporters.

"It’s really exciting to be able to finish the year playing for your country - it’s pretty special and without a doubt it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

"Now we’re only a few days away from starting. It would be right up there (as a 2019 achievement) without a doubt. Midway through the year again [I] really wanted to target (this) and make sure I was fit and healthy and doing everything possible to be right for this weekend."

Barty won her maiden Grand Slam this year at the French Open, and triumphed in Shenzhen en route to securing her Year-End World No.1 ranking, and now hopes to lift another trophy with her compatriots.

"It’s been an incredible year, it really has," she added. "I feel like that each time that I’ve felt like I’ve broken through some of my goals, we’ve set new ones and we’re able to break into those as well. So it’s been a really special year for myself and my team.

"It was a perfect way for me to start off my 2019 season playing Hopman Cup here in Perth, and I think to be able to end it, kind of come full circle and end the season playing for your country (at the same venue) is going to be really special too."