Belinda Bencic bids to seal a spot in the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen against Kiki Bertens while Petra Kvitova battles to stay alive against Ashleigh Barty as the Red Group round robin concludes.

MATCH POINTS

Alternate Kiki Bertens has defeated No.7 seed Belinda Bencic on all three previous occasions they have played: 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of Indian Wells in 2017; 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of Wuhan in 2018; and 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of Stuttgart this year. Today will be the first time they both meet as Top 10 players.

No.6 seed Petra Kvitova leads No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty 4-2 overall - but, having won the first four matches in the series between Roland Garros 2012 and the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, has gone on to lose the two most recent encounters, Barty capturing their Miami quarterfinal 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 and their Beijing quarterfinal 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Today's Red Group advancement scenarios are as follows:

Barty will qualify as group winner with a victory over Kvitova. She could also advance in a three-set defeat if Bertens beats Bencic in three sets based on the percentage of a games-won tiebreaker with Bencic and Kvitova

Bencic can advance with a win over Bertens, topping the group if Kvitova wins and finishing second if Barty wins. She could also advance in a three-set defeat if Kvitova defeats Barty in three sets based on the percentage of a games-won tiebreaker with Barty and Kvitova

Bertens must defeat Bencic to advance. She would top the group if Kvitova wins or finish second if Barty wins

Kvitova must defeat Barty to advance, though she could still miss out. She would finish second in the group with a win unless she wins in three sets and Bertens defeats Bencic in three sets, in which case her advancement would depend on the percentage of a games-won tiebreak compared to Barty and Bencic

When the media keep telling you you're the oldest player in the draw 😩 next question please!#WTAFinals @WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/HfcUQYhKJS — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) October 26, 2019

ORDER OF PLAY (starts 4pm)

CENTRE COURT

[6] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs [7] Samantha STOSUR (AUS) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN)

Not before 6.30pm

[1] Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) vs [6] Petra KVITOVA (CZE)

Not before 8pm

[Alt] Kiki BERTENS (NED) vs [7] Belinda BENCIC (SUI)

[2] HSIEH Su-WEi (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs [4] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / XU Yifan (CHN)