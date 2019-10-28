The Red Group is in action on Tuesday, with leaders Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka clashing.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 4pm

Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / XU Yifan (CHN) [4] v Samantha STOSUR (AUS) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN) [7]

Not before 6:30pm

Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) [1] v Naomi OSAKA (JPN) [3]

Not before 8pm

Petra KVITOVA (CZE) [6] v Belinda BENCIC (SUI) [7]

HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) [2] v Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) [6]



MATCH POINTS

Ashleigh Barty is 5-0 against alternate Kiki Bertens - though all three of her wins over the Dutchwoman this year have come in three sets, including a Beijing semifinal in which Barty had to save one match point before progressing 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7).

Petra Kvitova is competing in the Tour finals for the seventh time in her career. On three occasions she has won through the group stage.

The Czech won on her debut appearance in this tournament, which is something that Bencic is seeking to replicate in Shenzhen.

WTA World No.6 Kvitova has a 4-1 winning record against her Swiss opponent. They have meat three times this year, with Kvitova winning in the Australian Open and Beijing, but losing the final of Dubai.

The only sets that Bencic has won against Kvitova came in that Dubai final.

Bencic posts more three-set wins (19) and more Top 10 wins (9) than any other player on Tour in 2019 coming into this week.

Following the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka, the round robin advancement scenarios for Tuesday are as follows:

If Barty wins tonight, she advances along with the winner of tonight's Bencic-Kvitova match. If Bencic wins tonight's second match, Barty will win the group, with Bencic second. If Kvitova wins tonight's second match, the winner of Thursday's Kvitova-Barty match will win the group, and the loser will finish second.

If Bertens and Kvitova win tonight, Bencic is eliminated. Thursday's matches will determine which of the remaining three players advance from the Red Group.

If Bertens and Bencic win tonight, all four players have a chance to reach the semifinals, with Thursday's matches determining who advances from the Red Group.

As a reminder, the final round robin group standings are determined by the greatest number of match wins followed by the greatest number of matches played. Therefore, if an alternate were to finish with an equal number of match wins but fewer matches played, the player with more matches played would finish ahead in the standings.