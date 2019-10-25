No.1 seed Kiki Bertens leads the field into the semifinals of the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.

ORDER OF PLAY

STADIUM -- 1:30 p.m. start

[2] Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO) vs. [5/WC] JIANG Xinyu (CHN) / TANG Qianhui (CHN)

Not before 3:00 p.m.

[1] Kiki BERTENS (NED) vs. [12/WC] ZHENG Saisai (CHN)

Not before 4:30 p.m.

[11] Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE) vs. [4] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

Not before 6:00 p.m.

[1] DUAN Yingying (CHN) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN) vs. [3] Darija JURAK (CRO) / Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL)

MATCH POINTS

Top seed Kiki Bertens won her only prior meeting with home favorite Zheng Saisai. Bertens claimed victory over Zheng in the first round of the 2016 Miami Open in straight sets.

Bertens picked up round-robin wins over Donna Vekic and Dayana Yastremska to finish first in the Azalea Group with an undefeated record. The World No.10 will also be the first alternate at next week's Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Zheng is the second straight Chinese player to reach the semifinals at Zhuhai, following in the footsteps of Wang Qiang, who reached last year's final. Zheng's opening win over Madison Keys was instrumental in putting her atop the closely-contested Orchid Group.

Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova will square off for the first time. Undefeated Rose Group winner Sabalenka has a 31-7 career record in tour-level matches in China. She has won three of her four WTA singles titles in the nation, and has made the quarterfinals or better in eight of her 10 tour-level appearances on Chinese soil.

Muchova claimed two grueling three-set wins over Americans Alison Riske and Sofia Kenin to go undefeated in the Camellia Group. She is contesting the event at a career-high ranking of World No.26; by contrast, she was World No.141 at this time last year.

Top seeds Duan Yingying and Yang Zhaoxuan are among those seeking a spot in the doubles final. Duan won the Zhuhai doubles title in 2017 alongside compatriot Han Xinyun.