Dr Dimitriy Khegay and his Tashkent Open team have been presented with the prestigious annual award for medical services.

The WTA is delighted to recognize the medical team of the Tashkent Open as the recipients of the 2018 Irving Glick Award.

For the past several years, this team of physicians has provided the highest quality medical care to WTA athletes and demonstrated genuine care and concern for the wellbeing of the athletes and the onsite staff.

Dr Dimitriy Khegay and his team not only provide a high level of care for WTA athletes but are always available to assist in any way possible. They were presented with the award for the 2018 season at the 2019 Tashkent Open.

Working with the fantastic physicians at the Tashkent tournament, who consistently go above and beyond what is asked of them, has also made the job of the WTA's primary healthcare providers much easier.

The Tashkent medical team at the Irving Glick Award presentation ceremony

For more than 20 years, one of the WTA’s most outstanding tournament physicians was Dr Irving Glick. He:

Was the Chief Medical Officer for the U.S. Open for over 20 years

Has made important contributions to tennis science and medicine

Founded and chaired the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee of the USTA

Served on Medical Commission for the ITF

Was the Science coordinator for Tennis Sports Medicine – Olympics

Was the ITF Medical representative to the Olympics in Seoul and Barcelona

Dr. Glick made many outstanding professional contributions to the world of tennis. He has been inducted into the USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Fame and was the recipient of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Educational Merit Award.

In honor of Dr Glick’s contributions to tennis medicine, the WTA created an award in his name. This award has been in existence since the turn of the 21st century and serves to recognize and honor outstanding knowledge, expertise, and a high level of care on the part of tournament physicians.

At the end of each tennis season, the members of the WTA’s Sport Sciences & Medicine team review the many contributions of the tournament physicians they have worked with during the year and present this award to the physicians who live up to the high standards Dr Glick set in the world of tennis.