Former WTA World No.4 and 2016 WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova announced her retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday, sparking tributes from around the world.

These were led by former doubles partner Kirsten Flipkens, who took to Instagram to say: “Sending you a big hug on the retirement! Wishing you all the best in the next chapter of your life! Was great to have you on the tour as a colleague, opponent, doubles partner but most of all as a friend! Hope to see you somewhere again soon :) xo.”

For France's victorious Fed Cup squad, meanwhile, it is still time to celebrate after their victory over Australia last weekend.

Nicole Gibs also had reason to celebrate as she got married.

Coco Gauff was in the Bahamas to play the Baha Mar Cup - an event to aid hurricane relief in the region.

For others, meanwhile, it's a time of the year to enjoy a well-earned break away from the tennis court.

Sloane Stephens, though, was not left impressed with the weather in Toronto. Maybe Johanna Konta could lend the American her dog Bono to help her relax?

Happy retirement, Dominika Cibulkova!

 