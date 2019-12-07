The WTA family took to social media to react to former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki's announcement that she intends to retire from professional tennis following the upcoming Australian Open.

Former World No. Caroline Wozniacki announced her intentions to retire from competitive tennis after one last trip to Australia in January on Friday, and tributes from her WTA family have been pouring in on social media.

Some of Wozniacki's WTA peers, including Donna Vekic, Heather Watson, Laura Robson, Elena Vesnina and Lucie Safarova could be found commenting messages of support on the Dane's Instagram announcement, while others took to their own social media to react to the former World No.1's big news.

Whatever the medium, the theme of all the messages was clear: each lauded the Dane's career, which lasted nearly two decades, saw her reach the World No. 1 ranking for 71 weeks, and win the 2018 Australian Open.

.@CaroWozniacki, you are a great competitor who gave it your all every single time you stepped on court.



Congratulations, and best wishes to you and Dave in the next phase of life! https://t.co/KVRSk52dp4 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 6, 2019

It’s been a pleasure to call many of your matches @espn for all of your years @WTA. The @AustralianOpen 2018 win will be remembered as a favorite by most forever. Thanks for all you have done on the court with class. Go out like Sampra and Pennetta. PS — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) December 6, 2019

Amazing career and much more to look forward too. Wishing you all the best! https://t.co/fEOW28tINN — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) December 7, 2019

I remember the first time we played each other for 3 and a half hours when we were 11, I can't believe how time has flyed, and how an amazing champion you've became. Congrats to you and your dad for this unbelievable career Caroline 👏👏👏 ! All the best 😘😘 https://t.co/9Cda8zUPHZ pic.twitter.com/IPyks4JCE9 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) December 6, 2019

Goes to Harvard once.... ;) We love you, you’re such an inspiration 💫 — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) December 6, 2019

Congratulations on an absolutely amazing career @CaroWozniacki 👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💪🏻💥💥🙌🏻🙌🏻 So many great things to come.. wishing you & David only the best ! 😘❤️ — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) December 6, 2019

What an amazing career. Such exciting times ahead for you and your family. Go out with a bang at the Ozzie 💥 https://t.co/vQXfrfXmTf — Melanie South (@melaniesouth) December 7, 2019

In addition to social media posts from her peers, Wozniacki also penned a viral heartfelt letter to her younger self at The Players' Tribune, where she reflected on her youth as the daughter of Polish immigrants in Denmark who went on to become one of the best players in women's tennis.

"There are so many amazing things that lie ahead for you. Savor each moment — not just the victories, but also the experiences, the relationships, the emotions. And when times get tough, look to your family for support. They will always be there for you," she wrote.

"Work hard. Find what you love and then be the very best you can be at it. But, most importantly, always treat people well. Be a good person, first and foremost."