Looking for a perfect present for a women's tennis player in your life? This Christmas shopping guide by fashion contributor Marija Zivlak will help you select the best tennis gifts this holiday season.

Looking for a perfect present for a women's tennis player in your life? This Christmas shopping guide by our fashion contributor Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog will help you select the best tennis gifts this holiday season, courtesy of Tennis Warehouse.

You can make your loved one feel like a Grand Slam champion. The Nike collection in which Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 US Open is still available and is discounted right now. The Fall Graphic NY Tank can be paired with either the Fall Slam NY Skirt, pictured above during the Canadian’s trophy ceremony at Flushing Meadows, or with the Fall Slam NY Print Short.

The elegant Nike outfit in which Simona Halep clinched the 2019 Wimbledon title is also up for grabs. The Fall Slam London Dress from Nike’s all-white Wimbledon range that emulates knitwear with sweater-like textures is a highly sophisticated item featuring a lace overlay and cute pleats at the back of the skirt.

You can also pick up this vintage-inspired Fall London Cardigan, which is equipped with Dri-Fit technology, or asymmetric, all-around-pleated Fall Victory London Skirt that the Romanian also wore during her title run at the most prestigious tournament in tennis.

If you want to be a step ahead, you can surprise your loved one with a piece from the New Balance collection which is yet to be launched at the 2020 Australian Open. With its clean lines and sophisticated details this performance design made our 2019 fashion favorites list and now it comes in yellow, the color that most appropriately reflects the atmosphere of the sunny Melbourne courts. You can choose between the New Balance AO Tournament Dress or the New Balance AO Tournament Tank, both of which feature split racerback with keyhole cutout and a mesh lining to highlight the waist.

All Head Speed 360 racquets, endorsed by Ashleigh Barty and Andreescu, are now $50 off at Tennis Warehouse. These racquets provide a good balance of power and control, along with an arm-friendly feel and easy access to spin. The offer ends December 23rd.

Foam roller is a great investment in long-term wellness, self-massage and recovery. This tool helps athletes alleviate soft tissue tightness, which improves circulation and makes muscles more relaxed. It is another form of stretching that helps to keep your body strong and flexible, providing faster recovery and improving on-court results of tennis players.

The Nike Training Mat 2.0 can be used for floor workouts in a variety of sports. This practical and stylish mat provides plush cushion and comfort during training sessions, while also being easy to roll up after use.

The engineered Nike Cooling Towel provides a cooling effect when it's wet, helping players regulate their body temperature during training and matches. This blue one comes in size 36" X 18" and is also available in black.

We hope we’ve helped you narrow down your selection of gifts to surprise your tennis-loving loved ones. Enjoy your Christmas shopping!