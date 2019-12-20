First there was Aga, and now there's Iga.

First there was Aga, and now there's Iga.

Teen phenom Iga Swiatek's deft dropshot from a breakthrough run at the Ladies' Open Lugano earned the highest percentage of your votes to earn the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year award, presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

The teen phenom surged ahead to claim the sixth overall Shot of the Year award for the country of Poland, following in the footsteps of five-time champion Agnieszka Radwanska (2013-18), to dethrone Simona Halep, who nonetheless finished second in the voting.

2019 WTA Shot of the Year Finalists

Swiatek, who turned 18 shortly before reaching the fourth round of the French Open this year, also finished second to Halep in the annual Fan Favorite award.

Elina Svitolina and Halep's compatriot, Patricia Maria Tig, rounded out the four finalists.

Final Results for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year

1. Iga Swiatek, April Shot of the Month (Lugano), 40%

2. Simona Halep, February Shot of the Month (Dubai), 31%

3. Elina Svitolina, October Shot of the Month (WTA Finals), 24%

4. Patricia Maria Tig, July Shot of the Month (Bucharest), 5%