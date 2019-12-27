Fallon Sherrock returns to Alexandra Palace today for the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship today having already beaten two men to make it that far - and Billie Jean King is impressed.
Congratulations to @Fsherrock, who has just defeated the World No. 11 player to advance to the 3rd round of the #WorldDartsChampionship! Earlier this week, she became the 1st woman in history to win a match in the championship! #Gamechanger https://t.co/qsbrt6VxWT— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 21, 2019
Victoria Azarenka has a problem with Santa Claus.
So tomorrow morning 🎅 is gonna take all the credit for all the gifts, that I bought and wrapped myself 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/mEDsmsZPeZ— victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 25, 2019
Lots of stars have been enjoying family time and the most festive of decorations.
We LOVE Christmas!! Merry Christmas and happy holidays from our family to yours🎄🕺🏼💃🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/FmTQEKaSeU— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 25, 2019
Wishing you all peace, happiness and love on this special day! Happy Holidays ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/nhbPXlsfK7— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 25, 2019
Merry X-Mas to all of you 🎄💫🕯🎅 #familytime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5gTHcKZ2Vv— Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas to everyone ♥️🥂🌲🎁 pic.twitter.com/FW0iPoCiju— Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) December 24, 2019
Donna Vekic has made the most of a white Christmas.
Looks like it’s going to be a white Christmas 😍☃️❄️🎄🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/L6SzF1aS1z— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) December 24, 2019
And Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens have both tried out a new look.
Favorite gift from Santa? #MerryChristmas ⛄️🎄🎁🎅🏼🥰 pic.twitter.com/ntwd3BSWj5— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas to you and yours ♥️💚 pic.twitter.com/TtOcSmXqhe— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) December 26, 2019