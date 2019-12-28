The stars pick up honors in their respective homelands.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep have both been recognized in their homelands for their Slam-winning achievements in 2019.

Halep was named Player of the Year at the Romanian Tennis Awards, and was part of the Fed Cup team who received a special award for their progress during the year.

Simona Halep after winning Wimbledon

Andreescu won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the Canadian Press female athlete of the year in an almost unanimous decision, picking up 66 of 68 votes.

"Bianca Andreescu is the only choice for Canada's female athlete of the year," said Globe and Mail sports editor Shawna Richer. "Hands down the most dominant performance of any athlete, male or female. This year, a star was born."

The last tennis player to take the honor was Eugenie Bouchard, who won in 2013 and 2014.