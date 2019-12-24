Holidays and pre-season training sessions are all drawing to a close as WTA players from Garbiñe Muguruza to Kristina Mladenovic gear up for the 2020 season.

As ever, pivoting from Christmas holiday mode to a new tennis season comes alarmingly suddenly - and this week finds many WTA stars at various stages in the transition as the Australian swing is nearly upon us.

Some are determined to eke out the last few drops of relaxation from their holidays: Donna Vekic is enjoying the final few days of a skiing break, while Veronika Kudermetova has been enjoying the company of peacocks. Sloane Stephens clearly has a stack of reading to get through - though perhaps should be mindful of compatriot Amanda Anisimova's current problem when deciding her dilemma.

Constantly debating reading normal books and e-books. I like the way books smell but they take up so much space. Thoughts? — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) December 28, 2019

At this point, I don’t think packing will ever get easier.

😭 — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Zheng Saisai and Karolina Muchova are treasuring their time with some beloved pets.

For some, there are still a few days of pre-season training to go: Alizé Cornet has a room of weights to tackle, while Barbora Strycova's grandparents popped by to liven up the doubles World No.1's session.

When you try to burn the Christmas calories 🥵😵🥴

Thanks god pre season is almost over 😅 #3daysleft #season2020Imcomingforyou pic.twitter.com/0Rp0SBxWB5 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) December 28, 2019

But for many others - Kristina Mladenovic, Garbiñe Muguruza, Petra Martic and the Belgian squad of Alison Van Uytvanck, Ysaline Bonaventure, Greet Minnen and Kirsten Flipkens - all the preparation has been done, and they're ready to take on the new year.

Último smash de la pretemporada....nos vamos a 🇨🇳!!



Last smash of the preseason... on our way to 🇨🇳!!#Preseason ✔️ 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xv6c2tAWGT — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) December 30, 2019

Some players have been expanding their training repertoire in a bid to go up a level in 2020: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has taken to boxing this off-season, while Kaia Kanepi headed straight to a cryotherapy session after touching down in Australia.

The 1st things first. Just landed in Brisbane and went straight away to #cryotheraphy pic.twitter.com/DqELJ59J2n — Kaia Kanepi (@KanepiKaia) December 28, 2019

Others have opted to focus on match practice: Danielle Collins and Misaki Doi were among the players heading to Honolulu this weekend for the Hawaii Open exhibition, ultimately won by Collins.

As for defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka? Her mind wasn't on any of the above - but rather, looking back to one of her best social media moments, way before she began winning Grand Slams.