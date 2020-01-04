Samantha Stosur and Ellen Perez are two of the Australian stars who have pledged to support the victims of the bushfires raging in their homeland - by making a donation for every ace they serve over the Australian summer.

And the WTA's "Ace Queen" Karolina Pliskova has also promised her help - after serving 69 aces during the same period last year - while WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will donate her entire winnings at Brisbane to the cause.

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova, the winner of the 2008 Australian Open, will donate at least $25,000 towards the cause, indicating that the country has been her January "home" for the last 15 years. Furthermore, Novak Djokovic has agreed to match that pledge.

They join ATP counterparts Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman in announcing their backing for the initiative.

200 Australian dollars is the equivalent of around 140 US dollars and just over 100 British pounds sterling.

Priscilla Hon, Storm Sanders and Arina Rodionova have also joined the effort.

Tennis Australia chief executive and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley wrote on social media that there would be more fundraisers to come.

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," he said.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks."

The fires have meant the evacuation of thousands of people across the south-east coast, with 17 people thought to have died so far.