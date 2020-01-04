Samantha Stosur and Ellen Perez are two of the Australian stars who have pledged to support the victims of the bushfires raging in their homeland - by making a donation for every ace they serve over the Australian summer.

And the WTA's "Ace Queen" Karolina Pliskova has also promised her help - after serving 69 aces during the same period last year - while WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will donate her entire winnings at Brisbane to the cause.

Heyy Aussies! I love your country so I decided to join the

Aussies players and donate 200 dollars for every ace I hit during my stay in Australia to support and help all the victims of the fires. Let’s get some aces going! pic.twitter.com/5adQTWrcCR — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova, the winner of the 2008 Australian Open, will donate at least $25,000 towards the cause, indicating that the country has been her January "home" for the last 15 years. Furthermore, Novak Djokovic has agreed to match that pledge.

The month of January in Australia has been my 🏠 for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply💔. I would like to begin my donation at 25K. @DjokerNole, would you match my donation?🙏🏻 #letsallcometogether — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 5, 2020

They join ATP counterparts Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman in announcing their backing for the initiative.

For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $200 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) January 2, 2020

200 Australian dollars is the equivalent of around 140 US dollars and just over 100 British pounds sterling.

Priscilla Hon, Storm Sanders and Arina Rodionova have also joined the effort.

Want in on this. For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $50 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) January 2, 2020

I’ll join you @EllenPerez95 !! I’ll donate $10 for every ace I serve over Aussie summer to the bushfire appeal. We need to help those in need in anyway we can right now 🙏 https://t.co/oDv9FWYSur — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) January 2, 2020

I am just going to donate regardless of my performance , cause my 1 accidental ace per 4 matches on average really won’t be making any difference 😬 But love the idea, wishing all the aussies lots of aces:) #bushfiresAustralia https://t.co/8ZnAjci7y9 — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) January 2, 2020

Tennis Australia chief executive and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley wrote on social media that there would be more fundraisers to come.

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," he said.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks."

The fires have meant the evacuation of thousands of people across the south-east coast, with 17 people thought to have died so far.