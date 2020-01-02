Samantha Stosur and Ellen Perez are two of the stars who have pledged to support the victims of the bushfires raging in their homeland - by making a donation for every ace they serve over the Australian summer.

They join ATP counterparts Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman in announcing their backing for the initiative.

For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $200 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) January 2, 2020

200 Australian dollars is the equivalent of around 140 US dollars and just over 100 British pounds sterling.

Tennis Australia chief executive and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley wrote on social media that there would be more fundraisers to come.

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," he said.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks."

The fires have meant the evacuation of thousands of people across the south-east coast, with 17 people thought to have died so far.