Three former champions will play in Russia, led by WTA World No.7 Petra Kvitova, who lifted the trophy in 2018.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia – WTA World No.7 Petra Kvitova is the leading player on the entry list for the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy, which runs from February 10-16.

The Czech star heads a strong field, in which 17 players from the WTA Top 50 are included, with WTA World No.9 Kiki Bertens the other Top 10 star whose entry has been confirmed.

Bertens will go to Russia the defending champion, having taken Kvitova’s crown last year by defeating Donna Vekic, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the final.

Vekic will be aiming to go one better this time around, with the WTA World No.19 also having confirmed her presence at the competition along with Czech up-and-comer Marketa Vondrousova, the WTA World No.16.

The third former champion to take part in the WTA Premier event is France’s Kristina Mladenovic, who finished 2019 in sparkling form. Her sole WTA Tour title came in St Petersburg back in 2017, when she defeated Yulia Putintseva over three sets. The Kazak is also taking part in this edition.

Ajla Tomljanovic, who is effectively defending the points she earned by reaching the final of Hua Hin during this week last year, is the final direct entry into the tournament, ranked WTA World No.51.

Eighteen direct entries are joined by four wildcards – as yet to be announced – in the main draw, while six players will earn their spot via a 24-player qualifying draw.

The top four seeds for the event will be handed first-round byes.