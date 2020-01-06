Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza won the last nine games to dispatch Chinese wildcard Wang Xinyu in the first round of the Shenzhen Open.

The Spaniard, who won just one match following last year's French Open to season's end, dispatched the wildcard ranked World No.150 by winning the last nine games, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

"It was not my best start," Muguruza said after the match. "I had to come back and bring something different to the match because it wasn't going my way.

"I think she was playing great, but I just had to wait for my opportunities, and stay in the match."

The former Grand Slam doubles junior champion at the Australian Open and Wimbledon found herself involved in another dramatic encounter at her hometown tournament, as the Shenzhen native pushed Maria Sharapova to the brink in last year's event before succumbing to injury.

Starting in similarly in-form fashion as she did in her last match against a Grand Slam champion in Shenzhen, Wang blitzed Muguruza for much of the first hour of the match with precise, flat hitting from the baseline, although she needed six set points to wrap up the opener.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard ultimately found her footing late in the second set, as she denied Wang two chances to level the scoreboard at 6-3, 4-4 and did not lose a game from then on.

The former World No.1 dropped just one point on serve in the final set, and just nine points across the last six games overall, to complete the comeback and move safely through to the second round in one hour and 34 minutes.

The current World No.36, who won just one match following the French Open to end 2019, will face American Shelby Rogers for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Rogers, who returned from an injury layoff of over a year last season, defeated compatriot Nicole Gibbs in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.