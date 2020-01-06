All of the top six seeds are in action on Tuesday, led by Serena Williams.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 2pm unless otherwise stated

STADIUM

Play begins at 3pm

[3] Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) v Kateryna KOZLOVA (UKR)

[1] Serena WILLIAMS (USA) v [Q] Camila GIORGI (ITA)

[5] Caroline WOZNIACKI (DEN) v [WC] Paige Mary HOURIGAN (NZL)

[Q] Greet MINNEN (BEL) v [4] Julia GOERGES (GER)

GRANDSTAND

[LL] Usue Maitane ARCONADA (USA) v Petra MARTIC (CRO) [2]

Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) v Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Coco GAUFF (USA) / Catherine McNALLY (USA) v Lara ARRUABARRENA (SPA) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE) [2]

Lauren DAVIS (USA) v [Q] Varvara LEPCHENKO (USA)

COURT 2

Alizé CORNET (FRA) v [LL] Ysaline BONAVENTURE (BEL)

Asia MUHAMMAD (USA) / Taylor TOWNSEND (USA) v Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) [4]

Christina McHALE (USA) v [Q] Ann Li (USA)

Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) / Johanna LARSSON (SWE) [1] v Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

MATCH POINTS

Amanda Anisimova and Kateryna Kozlova will meet for the first time.

Serena Williams will face Camila Giorgi for the first time since their dramatic 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinal, which the American took in three sets. Serena has won all four previous meetings, including one in Fed Cup.

Caroline Wozniacki, a two-time runner-up in Auckland, has never faced a player from New Zealand before in WTA Tour action.

Julia Goerges is the two-time defending champion of this tournament, having defeated Bianca Andreescu in last year’s final. Indeed, she has reached the final in three of the last four years.

Qualifier Usua Maitane Arconada will play her first WTA Tour main draw since Monterrey 2018 and just her third overall.

Laura Siegemund and Alison Van Uytvanck have never previously met in a WTA main draw, though the Belgian boasts a qualifying victory and an ITF victory to her name over this opponent.

Lauren Davis and Varvara Lepchenko will meet for the seventh time. Davis twice beat her compatriot in 2019, winning 125K Series matches in both Newport Beach and New Haven.