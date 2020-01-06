Day two of the Brisbane International will see WTA World No.4 Naomi Osaka take to the court as she aims to give her 2020 season lift off.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 11am

STADIUM COURT

Sloane STEPHENS (USA) v [Q] Luidmila SAMSONOVA (RUS)

Maria SAKKARI v Naomi OSAKA (JPN) [3]

Kiki BERTENS (NED) [6] v Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS) v Petra KVITOVA (CZE) [5]

[WC] Maria SHARAPOVA (RUS) v [Q] Jennifer BRADY (USA)

SHOW COURT 2

[Q] Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) v Madison KEYS (USA) [8]

Donna VEKIC (CRO) v [Q] Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) v HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE)

Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Samantha STOSUR (AUS) v Lyudmyla KICHENOKA (UKR) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN)

COURT 14

Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) v Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN) [2]

Kveta PESCHKE (CZE) / Demi SCHUURS (NED) [14] v Darija JURAK (CRO) / Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL)

Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) / Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (Aus) v Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) / Alison RISKE (USA)

Naomi Osaka flies high in Brisbane

MATCH POINTS

Sloane Stephens is seeking to break a three-match losing streak against Russian players. Her last victory over a player from the country came in Sydney 2019.

Naomi Osaka has a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Maria Sakkari, with both her victories coming over three sets.

Sakkari would have to record a career-best victory to reach the second round. The Greek has previously beaten WTA No.5s Karolina Plsikova and Petra Kvitova, defeating them on Rome’s clay in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Kiki Bertens and Dayana Yastremska will meet for the third time in a matter of four months. Bertens has won both previous meetings in straight sets, including in Zhuhai last year.

Petra Kvitova holds a 6-3 WTA Tour career head-to-head lead over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who won the last meeting between the pair in Wuhan 2018.

Pavlyuchenkova defeated Kvitova, who won the 2011 tournament, in Brisbane back in 2013.

Maria Sharapova, the 2015 champion here, defeated Jennifer Brady in their only previous meeting, back in Stanford 2017. The Russia came through that match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Maddison Keys has won 12 of her last 14 meetings against Czech players. During that run, only Kvitova has defeated her, while she has beaten eight players from the nation.