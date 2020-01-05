Second seed Petra Martic faces Alizé Cornet for the first time in nine years as second-round action at the ASB Classic continues, while third seed Amanda Anisimova has an intriguing tilt against former top tenner Daria Kasatkina.

MATCH POINTS

No.2 seed Petra Martic will play Alizé Cornet for the second time - nine years after their first meeting, which Cornet won 7-6(3), 6-4 in the first round of Fes 2010. The Frenchwoman is bidding for the 41st Top 20 win of her career, and first since defeating Elina Svitolina in the second round of Eastbourne last year.

No.8 seed Caroline Garcia has split two previous meetings with wildcard Eugenie Bouchard, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the 2013 Acapulco quarterfinals but falling 7-5, 6-0 in the third round of the 2015 Australian Open. A win for Garcia would mark consecutive victories for the Frenchwoman for the first time since reaching the Mallorca quarterfinals last June, while Bouchard - who ended 2019 by reaching the third round of the Houston 125K - is bidding to win two matches in consecutive tournaments for the first time since this time last year, when she backed up a run to the 2018 Luxembourg semifinals with a quarterfinal here in Auckland.

No.3 seed Amanda Anisimova's clash with Daria Kasatkina brings together two players whose fortunes have diverged over the past 12 months. This time last year, Anisimova was ranked World No.87 while Kasatkina was the newest member of the Top 10 at World No.10 - but 2019 saw Kasatkina compile just a 12-21 win-loss record and sink to World No.70, while Anisimova has risen to World No.25 after winning her maiden title in Bogota and reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros.

Both Tamara Zidansek and Jessica Pegula were champions in 2019, Zidansek winning the Bol 125K in June and Pegula picking up her maiden WTA trophy in Washington in August. In their first meeting today, both players are bidding to win consecutive matches for the first time since those titles.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 12 noon)

STADIUM

Alizé CORNET (FRA) vs [2] Petra MARTIC (CRO)

[WC] Eugenie BOUCHARD (CAN) vs [8] Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Jessica MOORE (AUS) / Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) vs Coco GAUFF (USA) / Catherine MCNALLY (USA) or [2] Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE)

Not before 7pm

[1] Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) / Johanna LARSSON (SWE) or Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) vs Serena WILLIAMS (USA) / Caroline WOZNIACKI (DEN)

[3] Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) vs Daria KASATKINA (RUS)

GRANDSTAND

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs Jessica PEGULA (USA)

Monique ADAMCZAK (AUS) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO) vs Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Not before 4pm

Caroline GARCIA (FRA) / Julia GOERGES (GER) vs [WC] Allie KIICK (USA) / Erin ROUTLIFFE (NZL)