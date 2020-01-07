To support the people and communities across Australia affected by the bushfires, the WTA will contribute to Tennis Australia’s bushfire disaster relief and recovery program by making donations to the Australian Red Cross.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA- To support the people and communities across Australia affected by the bushfires, the WTA will contribute to Tennis Australia’s bushfire disaster relief and recovery program by making donations to the Australian Red Cross.

The WTA will donate $100 AUD* for every ace served in singles and doubles at the Brisbane International, the ASB Classic in Auckland, Adelaide International and the Hobart International.

“Australia has been an integral part of the WTA Tour for decades and our hearts go out to all the individuals, families and communities that have been affected by these devastating fires,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

“The Tour and its players support the relief efforts of Tennis Australia and the Australian Red Cross, and we will continue to work closely with these organizations on fundraising opportunities and harness the power of our sport to support those in need.”

In addition, WTA players are offering support and raising awareness through video messages and fundraising opportunities on social media channels directing donations to the Australian Red Cross and with hashtags #Aces4BushfireRelief and #WTA4Love.

WTA players will also be donating signed items to Tennis Australia to be auctioned off in a further fundraising effort.

Many WTA players have announced their own personal pledges to help the victims of the bushfires, either through direct donations, their own personal ace tally or donating their total prize money from an event.

On the eve of the Australian Open in Melbourne, on Wednesday 15th January, several WTA players will also come together to support the AO Rally for Relief, an exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena to raise funds for the relief and recovery efforts.

Donations to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts can be made at www.redcross.org.au/tennis.

*current maximum of 700 aces