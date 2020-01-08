Elise Mertens is the highest-ranked player left in the Shenzhen Open draw.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT

Play begins at 11am

Zarina DIYAS (KAZ) v Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [6]

WANG Qiang (CHN) [4] v Ekaterina ALEXANDROVAA (RUS) [5]

Not before 2pm

Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [7] v Elise MERTENS (BEL [3]

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) v Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE)

COURT 1

Play begins at 12 noon

Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) / Miyu KATO (JPN) v Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) [2]

2020 Shenzhen Open Highlights: Muguruza motors into quarterfinals

MATCH POINTS

None of the quarterfinalists have previously faced each other in WTA Tour action.

Garbiñe Muguruza is chasing her first Tour semifinal since winning in Monterrey last April.

Of the nine Chinese players who played the first round, Wang Qiang is the only one left standing.

Ekaterina Alexandrova has already accounted for one home player. She defeated Peng Shuai in straight sets in the second round. She has a 2-1 winning record on Tour against Chinese players.

Elise Mertens’ last quarterfinal appearance on the WTA Tour came in Osaka in September 2019. Subsequently, she made three successive second-round exits before breaking that duck in Shenzhen.

No.3 seed Mertens is the highest-ranked player left in the event following earlier exits for top seed Belinda Bencic and defending champion Sabalenka.

Kateryna Bondarenko’s match with Kristyna Pliskova is the only encounter between two non-seeded players. It is also the only match between two players yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Pliskova scored an impressive victory over Sabalenka, the No.2 seed, in the previous round.