Serena Williams faces Amanda Anisimova on semifinal day at the ASB Classic.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 3pm

Caroline WOZNIACKI (DEN) [5] v Jessica PEGULA (USA)

Serena WILLIAMS (USA) [1] v Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) [3]

Asia MUHAMMAD (USA) / Taylor TOWNSEND (USA) v Coco GAUFF (USA) / Catherine McNALLY (USA)

2020 Auckland Highlights: Serena solves Siegemund puzzle to surge into semifinals

MATCH POINTS

Caroline Wozniacki is the only non-American player to take the court on Saturday.

The WTA World No.39, who is playing in her penultimate tournament before retiring after the Australian Open, has never faced Jessica Pegula previously.

The Dane has a 61-27 record against American players, including wins in all of her last three dating back to Rome last year.

Wozniacki defeated two-time defending champion Julia Goerges in straight sets in the quarterfinals. It was a repeat of the 2018 final, which she lost, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Jessica Pegula will play her first WTA Tour semifinal since winning Washington in August.

This will be the first meeting between Serena Williams and Amanda Anisimova.

Agnieszka Radwanska was the last top seed to win in Auckland, back in 2013, when she beat Yanina Wickmayer in the final.

Jessica Pegula is the only one of the four semi-finalists yet to have dropped a set in the tournament to date. She has lost just 11 games.