Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova are set for a repeat of the 2019 Australian Open semifinal in Brisbane.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 12:30pm

PAT RAFTER ARENA

HSIEH Su-wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) [1] v Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Not before 2pm

Petra KVITOVA (CZE) [5] v Madison KEYS (USA) [8]

Naomi OSAKA (JPN) [3] v Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) [2]

2020 Brisbane Highlights - Pliskova fights past Riske

MATCH POINTS

Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys are tied 3-3 in their career head-to-head series, although that does include the Czech’s Olympic bronze-medal match victory in 2016.

They became familiar foes in 2015 and 2016 but have not played each other since the quarterfinals of Beijing in the latter of those years. Keys won that match 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5).

Keys has never previously made a final between September and March.

The American is the only semifinalist to have progressed this far without the loss of a set.

Kvitova is seeking her first appearance in a final since April 2019.

Of the four finals that the Czech made last year, two of them came in Australia (Sydney and the Australian Open).

Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova have faced each other four times, winning two matches each.

Osaka memorably won their Australian Open semifinal meeting last year, advancing to face Kvitova thanks to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

The Japanese has won her last 14 matches – a career-best run. All of her wins in Brisbane this year have come over three sets.