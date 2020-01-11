With an all-American final in Auckland, it is no wonder that the USA has plenty to be proud of in the rankings this week.

New ASB Classic champion Serena Williams slides up a single place, now World No.9, swapping slots with Kiki Bertens. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion picked up her first title in three years when she beat compatriot Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 - her first trophy since becoming a mom.

Here are some of the week's other ranking movers:

Amanda Anisimova (+3, No.25 to No.22) - The 18-year-old faced Serena for the first time in the Auckland semifinal, losing in straight sets to end a fine week which saw her record wins over Eugenie Bouchard, Daria Kasatkina, and Kateryna Kozlova. It was her second campaign at the ASB Classic, and she went one better than last year, when she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Viktoria Kuzmova.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (+8, No.34 to No.26) - Seeded fifth in Shenzhen, she faced Elena Rybakina for the first time in the final, and recorded a straight-sets win, 6-2, 6-4 - meaning she dropped only one set over the course of the week. It was an impressive run at a tournament where she had never before progressed past the second round. She has now achieved a new career-high ranking.

Elena Rybakina (+6, No.36 to No.30) - The seventh seed in Shenzhen made her debut at the tournament, and beat three Top 50 opponents en route to the final, including third seed Elise Mertens. She now cracks the Top 30 - a new career-high ranking.

Jennifer Brady (+4, No.53 to No.49) - A qualifier in Brisbane, she pulled off a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3) win against Maria Sharapova in the first round, coming within two points of defeat to the former World No.1 - and then beat the current World No.1 when she faced Ashleigh Barty in the Round of 16, winning 6-4, 7-6(4). She has now moved into the Top 50 for the first time to reach a new career high.

Jessica Pegula (+18, No.82 to No.64) - The Auckland runner-up made an impressive debut in the tournament, beating Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinal to set up a clash with Serena - the first time the pair had ever played each other.

Fun start to 2020 - thank you @ASB_Classic for a great week. Congrats @serenawilliams just too good in the final 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TpgybTwf97 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) January 13, 2020