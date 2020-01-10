Elena Rybakina is seeking to continue her hot start to 2020 at the Hobart International.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 11am unless otherwise stated

CENTRE COURT

Play begins at 12 noon

[WC] Lizette CABRERA (AUS) v Caroline GARCIA (FRA) [8]

Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) v ZHANG Shuai (CHN) [4]

WANG Yafan (CHN) v [WC] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [2]

Not before 6pm

Elise MERTENS (BEL) [1] v [Q] Christina McHALE (USA)

Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [3] v Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

WEST COURT

Catherine BELLIS (USA) v Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

Alison Van UYTWANCK (BEL) v Alizé CORNET (FRA)

CHAN Hao-Ching (TPE) / Latisha CHAN (TPE) [1] v Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN)

After suitable rest

[WC] Lizette CABRERA (USA) / Samantha STOSUR (AUS) v Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE) [3]

After suitable rest

[WC] Jessica MOORE (AUS) / Astra SHARMA (AUS) v PENG Shuai (CHN) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN) [2]

COURT 8

Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) v [Q] Ons JABEUR (TUN)

Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) / Sania MIRZA (IND) v Oksana KALASHNIKOVA (UKR) / Miyu KATO (JPN)

Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) v Fiona FERRO (FRA) / Jil TEICHMNN (SUI)

After suitable rest

Kateryna KOZLOVA (UKR) / Magda LINETTE (POL) v Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANK (BEL)

MATCH POINTS

Three previous champions will take to the court on Tuesday: Garbiñe Muguruza (2014), Alizé Cornet (2016) and Elise Mertens (2017, 2018).

Mertens is the only player to have won this title on multiple occasions since its inception in 1994.

In the first round, the Belgian faces an opponent she has met only once previously. McHale won that encounter in Tokyo back in 2017.

She is the only seeded player to have experience of playing her first-round rival.

Hobart has traditionally been strong for Belgian players – no other nation boasts as many titles as players from the European nation do (4).

Caroline Garcia was top seed last year but was eliminated in the first round by eventual champions Sofia Kenin, who is not defending her title.

Zhang Shuai has won her last two matches against Belgium players but her last hard court win against a player from the country was outside of China was in Doha 2014.

Muguruza has a 3-1 record this year after reaching the semifinals of Shenzhen, where she was ultimately defeated by Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Elena Rybakina was a runner-up in the Chinese event, taking out Mertens in the quarterfinals.