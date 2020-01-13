Two of the world’s top four players take to the court in Adelaide on Tuesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 11am

CENTRE COURT

[Q] Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) v Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) [1] v Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS)

After 1 ATP match

Not before 6:30pm

[WC] Ajla TOMLJANOVIC v Simona HALEP (ROU) [2]

SHOW COURT

After 2 ATP matches

Julia GOERGES (GER) v [WC] Priscilla HON (AUS)

Not before 4pm

[WC] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [6] v HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE)

MATCH COURT 1

[LL} Vitalia DIATCHENKO (RUS) v Maria SAKKARI (GRE)

[LL] Tatjana MARIA (GER) v Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [8]

[Q] Bernarda PERA (USA) v Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE)

Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN) v Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Darija JURAK (CRO) [3]

MATCH COURT 3

Alexandra BOZOVIC (AUS) / Amber MARSHALL (AUS) v Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO)

Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN) [1] v Danielle COLLINS (USA) / Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL)

Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) v Viktorija GOLUBIC (SUI) / Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR)

DUAN Yingting (CHN) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) [4] v Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN)

Monique ADAMCZAK (AUS) / Katerina SREBOTNIK (SLO) v Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Alexa GUARACHI (CHI)

2020 Adelaide Highlights - Kerber bests Wang

MATCH POINTS

Sloane Stephens is aiming for her first win of the year, having lost to Lucie Samsonova in the first round of Brisbane.

Although Ashleigh Barty was also knocked out in the first round of Brisbane, the WTA World No.1 made it to the final of the doubles alongside Kiki Bertens.

The Australian has a losing record against first-round opponent Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who edged the series 3-2. The last time they met, in 2018 Wuhan, Barty won in three sets.

Simona Halep opens her 2020 campaign against Ajla Tomljanovic, a player she has beaten on both previous occasions they have met. However, both went three sets.

Julia Goerges was unable to defend her Auckland title for the second successive year as she was beaten in the quarterfinals by Caroline Wozniacki.

No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka has lost both previous meetings against Hsieh Su-Wei, though neither has been on a hard court.

Marketa Vondrousouva holds a 1-0 career record against Tatjana Maria, having defeated her in Miami last year. She has climbed 43 spots on the WTA Ranking to WTA World No.16 since then.