No.4 seed Belinda Bencic is in action in Adelaide on Wednesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 11am unless otherwise stated

CENTRE COURT

After 1 ATP match

Not before 1pm

Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) v Angelique KERBER (GER) [9]

Danielle COLLINS (USA) v Sofia KENIN (USA) [7]

After 1 ATP match

Not before 8pm

Belinda BENCIC (SUI) [4] v Julia GOERGES (GER)

SHOW COURT

Maria SAKKARI (GRE) v Donna VEKIC (CRO)

After 2 ATP matches

Not before 4pm

Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [6] v Bernarda PERA (USA)

Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) v Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [8]

MATCH COURT 1

Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO) v Kveta PESCHKE (CZE) / Demi SCHUURS (NED)

Tatjana MARIA (GER) / Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS) v Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Darija JURAK (CRO) [3]

Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN) [1] v Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Alexa GUARACHI (CHI)

Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) / Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) v Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA)

Happy to find a way today! Moving on in Adelaide 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/6rhPGO66Ni — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) January 14, 2020

MATCH POINTS

Dayana Yastremska, the WTA World No.24, will meet Angelique Kerber for the first time.

Kerber, has a strong pedigree in Australia, having won the Australian Open in 2016 then Sydney in 2018.

Danielle Collins holds a 2-0 record against Sofia Kenin, though both of those matches came in ITF events in 2017. They have never previously met on the WTA Tour.

Collins has won nine of her last 10 matches against Americans on Tour. By contrast, Kenin holds a 11-5 career record and was 5-3 in 2019.

Belinda Bencic and Julia Goerges have evenly split their four previous meetings. Goerges has won the two most high profile, in the 2018 Luxembourg final and at the 2015 Australian Open.

Donna Vekic holds a 2-1 edge over Maria Sakkari in previous WTA Tour meetings, all of which have been decided in two sets. On hard courts, the series is split 1-1.

Aryna Sabalenka was upset in Shenzhen by Kristyna Pliskova and will be aiming to avoid another shock exit in Adelaide, having won in three sets against Hsieh Su-wei.

The Belarusian has a 1-0 career record against Bernarda Pera.

Marketa Vondrousouva will be out to improve a 1-5 career head-to-head record against Australian players.