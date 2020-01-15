ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 11am unless otherwise stated

CENTRE COURT

Donna VEKIC (CRO) v Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

[WC] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [6] v Simona HALEP (ROU) [2]

After 1 ATP match

Not before 6:30pm

Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) [1] v Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE)

SHOW COURT

Gabriela DABROWSKI / Darija JURAK (CRO) [3] v Lucia HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO)

Followed by 2 ATP matches

Not before 4pm

[WC] Belinda BENCIC (SUI) [4] v Danielle COLLINS (USA)

MATCH COURT 2

Play begins at 12:30pm

After 2 ATP matches

Nicole MELICHAR / XU Yifan (CHN) [1] v Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA)

2020 Adelaide Highlights: Collins knocks out fellow American Kenin

MATCH POINTS

Dayana Yastremska holds a 2-0 career head-to-head record against Donna Vekic, recently defeating her in Zhuhai. The WTA World No.24 has yet to drop a set to the Croat.

Vekic has gone the distance in both of her previous matches this week, while Yastremska benefitted from an Angelique Kerber retirement in the second round and has played only three sets.

WTA World No.4 Simona Halep has won both her previous encounters with Aryna Sabalenka. The Wimbledon champion has won all four sets against the Belarusian, though they have not played since 2018.

Halep holds a 14-3 career winning record against Belarusians, winning all of her last nine against players from the country.

Ashleigh Barty has won three matches against Marketa Vondrousova on three different surfaces in three different years, most famously in the final of Roland Garros, which the Australian won, 6-1, 6-3.

Vondrousova made short work of Arina Rodionova in the second round. The No.8 seed did not drop a single game. She has won the last 19 games she has played since dropping serve in the first set against Tatjana Maria in the first round.

Belinda Bencic and Danielle Collins cross paths for the first time.

The Bencic-Collins matchup is the only quarterfinal to take place between two players yet to drop a set this week.