2015 champion Heather Watson is out to end Elise Mertens' staggering record at the Hobart International.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 12 noon

CENTRE COURT

Vania KING (USA) / Christina McHALE (USA) v Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) / Sania MIRZA (IND)

Not before 1:30pm

Lauren DAVIS (USA) v ZHANG Shuai (CHN) [4]

Not before 3pm

Elise MERTENS (BEL) [1] v Heather WATSON (GBR)

[5] Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) v [WC] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [2]

Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [3] v Lizette CABRERA (AUS)

WEST COURT

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) v Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SVK)

After suitable rest

Arantxa RUS (NED) / Heather WATSON (GBR) v PENG Shuai (CHN) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN)

2020 Hobart Highlights: Mertens dominates Kuzmova to make quarters

MATCH POINTS

Lauren Davis and Zhang Shuai have not played in nearly six years. Their last meeting went the way of the Chinese player on Rome’s clay, while a few weeks earlier in Miami the American won their only other match.

Zhang is seeking to snap a four-match losing streak against American players, though two of these were on grass courts.

Elise Mertens is chasing a 15th successive win at Hobart, including qualifying matches. The Belgium is undefeated on Tasmania, winning the title in 2017 and 2018.

Heather Watson has a strong record here, too, having won the 2015 title.

Elena Rybakina and Lizette Cabrera met in US Open qualifying last summer, with the Kazak player coming out on top in straight sets.

Cabrera’s last WTA Tour quarterfinal was back in Hong Kong 2017, when she was beaten in three sets by Daria Gavrilova.