Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska in a hard-hitting Adelaide International semifinal, while top seed Ashleigh Barty takes on the in-form Danielle Collins in the other.

MATCH POINTS

Dayana Yastremska, competing in her first Premier-level semifinal, holds a 2-0 head-to-head lead over No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka. The 19-year-old Ukrainian first defeated Sabalenka 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the 2017 St Petersburg ITF W100 quarterfinals en route to the final, a run that saw her break the Top 200 for the first time; and then again 6-4, 6-4 in last year's Strasbourg semifinals on the way to lifting her third career WTA trophy.

No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty also holds a 2-0 head-to-head lead against Danielle Collins, with both matches coming on clay last year: the Australian took their Madrid second round 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 and reprised the win 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of Roland Garros, en route to capturing her maiden Grand Slam title.

Danielle Collins is bidding to reach her first WTA final. The American is 0-3 in semifinals to date, having lost at that stage of Miami 2018 to Jelena Ostapenko, San Jose 2018 to Maria Sakkari and the 2019 Australian Open to Petra Kvitova; her biggest title to date is the 2018 Newport Beach 125K. Collins has doubled her tally of career Top 10 wins from two to four in the first two weeks of 2020 with victories over Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic; a defeat of Ashleigh Barty would be her first over a reigning World No.1.

Ashleigh Barty is looking to make her 13th career final, and third straight in the second week of the season: the Australian was runner-up in Sydney in both 2018, to Angelique Kerber, and 2019, to Petra Kvitova.

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to reach her third final in her past five tournaments, having ended 2019 with title runs in Wuhan and Zhuhai, and her 10th final overall.

ORDER OF PLAY (starts 11am)

CENTRE COURT

Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) vs [6/WC] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

After 1 ATP match, not before 2pm

[1] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN) vs [3] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Darija JURAK (CRO)

Not before 6.30pm

[1] Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) vs Danielle COLLINS (USA)