Wet conditions wreaked havoc on Day 1 of the Australian Open, which saw play on the outer courts canceled for the day.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, and Coco Gauff all scored straight-set wins in their Day 1 openers at the 2020 Australian Open, but it was a tough day of waiting for the rest of the field as rain besieged Melbourne Park. In all, 12 matches were cancelled, including the openers for No.10 seed Madison Keys, No.12 seed Johanna Konta, and No.22 seed Maria Sakkari.

Here are the matches that have been moved to Day 2:

[10] Madison Keys vs. Daria Kasatkina

[12] Johanna Konta vs. Ons Jabeur

Margarita Gasparyan vs. [22] Maria Sakkari

Kaja Juvan vs. [23] Dayana Yastremska

Madison Brengle vs. Caroline Garcia

Bernarda Pera vs. [29] Elena Rybakina

Fiona Ferro vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Greet Minnen

[27] Wang Qiang vs. Pauline Parmentier

Nao Hibino vs. Peng Shuai

Polona Hercog vs. Rebecca Peterson

Magda Linette vs. Arantxa Rus

One match has been postponed and will resume, weather permitting, on Day 2:

[18] Alison Riske leads Wang Yafan, 7-6(5), 0-0.



Melbourne Park boasts three covered courts - Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and Melbourne Arena - which provided perfect conditions for the tournament's top seeds to complete their matches. No.3 Osaka kicked off the day with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova, followed by 23-time major champion Serena Williams' 6-0, 6-3 win in 58 minutes over Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Straight sets ruled on MCA as well, as last year's runner-up Petra Kvitova won 12 straight games to defeat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-0 in 50 minutes, followed by the Wimbledon rematch between 15-year-old Coco Gauff and 39-year-old Venus Williams, which was won 7-6(5), 6-3 by the younger American.

Over on Melbourne Arena, Caroline Wozniacki quickly put to rest any thoughts that this might be the last match of her career. The 2018 champion defeated Kristie Ahn, 6-1, 6-3 to start her farewell tournament.

Here are the winners who were able to book their spots in the second round before the rain came on the outer courts:

[14] Sofia Kenin d. Martina Trevisan, 6-2, 6-4.

[Q] Ann Li d. Lizette Cabrera, 7-6(4), 7-6(10)

Julia Goerges d. Victoria Kuzmova, 6-1, 6-2

Barbora Krejcikova d. Kaia Kanepi, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3

[13] Petra Martic d. Christina McHale, 6-3, 6-0

Zheng Saisai d. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3, 6-2

Tamara Zidansek d. Han Na-Lae, 6-3, 6-3

Zhu Lin d. Viktoria Golubic, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5)

[25] Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Jil Teichmann, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Paula Badosa d. Johanna Larsson, 6-1, 6-0

Sorana Cirstea d. [32] Barbora Strycova, 6-2, 7-6(5)