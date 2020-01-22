15-year-old American Coco Gauff will take on Naomi Osaka for the second straight Grand Slam after rallying for a three-set victory over Sorana Cirstea in Melbourne.

The 15-year-old American rallied from a set down, and 3-0 down in the decider, for her latest escape: a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

In her Australian Open debut, Gauff will take on Osaka for the second straight major where the Japanese star is the defending champion.

The pair faced off at the US Open, under the lights inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, in the same round in September, which was won by Osaka, 6-3, 6-0, but made headlines around the world for an emotional post-match scene that saw both players be interviewed on court.

After being broken in the seventh game of the opener, Gauff rebounded by breaking the Romanian in her first service game of the second set, and rode the advantage all the way through to the decider.

Nonetheless, it was the former World No.21 who started the better of the two players in the final set by winning the first three games, only to lose the next three.

Cirstea had her chances to stretch her lead even further, but Gauff earned a critical hold from 0-30 down to get on the board as her comeback began to gain steam.

The two players would trade contested service holds from then on, but it was Gauff who converted at 5-5, on the lone break point chance for either player after 3-3, to ultimately book her place in the last 32 in two hours and six minutes.

