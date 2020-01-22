American duo Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide took out No.5 seeds Nicole Melichar and Xu Yi-Fan, while home pairing Maddison Inglis and Kaylah McPhee also caused a shock.

MELBOURNE, Australia – Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide took the biggest scalp in the Women’s Doubles tournament at the Australian Open on Wednesday as they eliminated No.5 seeds Nicole Melichar and Xu Yi-Fan, 6-3, 6-4, to progress to the second round.

The American duo had to survive two break points in the opening game of the match but would not face another over the duration of the one-hour 14-minute encounter.

Indeed, it was an encounter in which serve dominated, with the victorious duo only able to craft break points in three games of their opponents’ serve. Crucially, though, they took their chances in the sixth game of the opening set and ninth game of the second.

Elsewhere, home wildcards Maddison Inglis and Kaylah McPhee shocked No.14 seeds Lyudmyla Kickenock and Yang Zhaoxuan, 6-4, 6-1.

The Australian pairing twice found themselves a break down in the first but ran through four successive games to pinch it before maintaining that momentum throughout a far more one-sided second.

Otherwise, the seeded pairings were successfully able to avoid any banana skins, though 15th-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich needed three sets to see off another home wildcard in the form of Alexandra Bozovic and Amber Marshall in an encounter that lasted three minutes short of two hours.

Meanwhile, Chan Hao-Ching and Lathisha Chan were the first couple through. The No.7 seeds overcame Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato in a hard-fought encounter, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Laurent and Viktorija Golubic set up a potential second-round meeting with top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova as they edged Destanee Aiava and Lizette Cabrera, 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-1.

Bernarda Pera and Renata Voracova, meanwhile, won through an epic against Vania King and Christina McHale, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6[1].

There were also three-set victories for Misaki Doi and Monica Niculescu, Asia Muhammad and Sabrina Santamaria, and Danielle Collins and Alicja Rosolska.

Jaimee Fourlis and Arina Rodionova, another Australian wildcard pairing, overcame the alternate duo of Sharon Fichman and Caroline Lister, 7-6(4), 6-2, to be the only other straight sets winners on the day.