World No.1 Ashleigh Barty tops a star-studded entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, with defending champion Bianca Andreescu among the five former winners in the field.

INDIAN WELLS, CA, USA - Five former champions will be among a star-studded field at the first Premier Mandatory event of 2020.

Defending champion Bianca Andreescu is poised to return to the California desert, the site of her first career title one year ago, alongside Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka at next month's BNP Paribas Open.

Before vaulting herself into superstar status by winning the US Open, the Canadian first announced herself as a rising force by running the table in the desert, beating Angelique Kerber to win the title as a wildcard in last year's tournament.

Williams and Azarenka, each the winner of two titles, both look to be the first WTA player to claim three titles at the tournament, while 2015 champion Halep and 2018 winner Osaka will also seek a second crown alongside Andreescu.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty tops the entry list, which consists of the entire active Top 75, while 15-year-old American Coco Gauff, who will celebrate her 16th birthday during the tournament on March 13, is on course to make her tournament debut.

The remaining spots in the draws will be filled by the winners of the qualifying tournament, which will be played from March 9-11, the top two American women and men with the most points in the Oracle Challenger Series, and wildcard recipients who will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open runs from March 9-22.