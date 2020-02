Petra Martic, the No.2 seed, begins her campaign at the GSB Thailand Open Presented by E@ on Tuesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 3pm

GSB CENTRE COURT

PENG Shuai (CHN) v YUAN Yue (CHN)

WANG Qiang (CHN) [3] v HAN Xinyu (CHN)

WANG Yafan (CHN) [6] v Patricia Maria TIG (ROU)

NG Kwan Yau (HKG) / Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) v HAN Xinyun (CHN) / Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED)

COURT 2

Barbara HAAS (AUT) v [Q] Chihiro MURAMATSU (JPN)

WANG Xinyu (CHN) v [Q] LIANG En-Shuo (TPE)

WANG Xiyu (CHN) v Petra MARTIC (CHN) [2]

Sarah Beth GREY (GBR) / Eden SILVA (GBR) v Junri NAMIGATA (JPN) / Peangtarn PLIPUECH (THA)

COURT 5

Katarzyna KAWA (POL) v Ankita RAINA (IND)

Varvara FLINK (RUS) v ZHU Lin (CHN) [7]

Nao HIBINO (JPN) / Miyu KATO (JPN) [1] v XUN Fang Ying (CHN) / ZHENG Saisai (CHN)

Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS) [4] v Akgul AMANMURADOVA (UZB) / Natalija KOSTIC (SRB)

MATCH POINTS

No.3 seed Wang Qiang has a 6-3 losing record against Han Xinyu, including all three previous meetings on the WTA Tour.

There have been three tiebreak sets in the seven that the two Chinese players have previously played on the WTA Tour.

No.6 seed Wang Yafan reached the quarterfinals in Hua Hin last year.

Petra Martic has won six of their last seven matches against Chinese players, with the sole defeat coming on the clay of Roland-Garros against Wang Qiang.

Zhu Lin is seeking to break a three-match losing streak against Russian players when she tackles Varvara Flink.

Liang En-Shou, a finalist in the 125K event in Anning last year, is set to make her first appearance in a WTA Tour main draw since reaching the quarterfinals in Nanchang in July 2018 – her only previous experience at this level.