Last year's runner-up Donna Vekic faces Kristie Ahn, 2017 champion Kristina Mladenovic bids for her first win against Alison Van Uytvanck and current Russian No.1 Ekaterina Alexandrova clashes with former Russian No.1 Daria Kasatkina as first-round action continues at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

MATCH POINTS

No.7 seed and last year's runner-up Donna Vekic was a 7-5, 6-0 winner over Kristie Ahn in last year's San Jose quarterfinals, the only time they have played before.

Budapest and Tashkent champion Alison Van Uytvanck is yet to drop a set to 2017 champion and 2018 runner-up Kristina Mladenovic in two previous meetings. The Belgian was a 6-2, 7-5 victor over the former World No.10 in Wuhan qualifying in 2014, and defeated Mladenovic 6-4, 6-1 on her home turf in the third round of Roland Garros 2015.

Anastasija Sevastova and Caroline Garcia play each other for the first time outside Mallorca today. The pair have split two matches in the grass-court event, with Garcia winning the 2016 final 6-3, 6-4 and Sevastova avenging the defeat 6-4, 6-2 in the 2017 semifinals.

Current Russian No.1 Ekaterina Alexandrova takes on the Russian No.1 this time last year, Daria Kasatkina, for the second time. In their sole previous encounter, Kasatkina won 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of Beijing last year. Alexandrova, who went unbeaten in last weekend's Fed Cup Qualifiers to extend her win-loss record since December to 14-1, has now also won 31 of her past 36 matches indoors stretching back to 2018.

No.5 seed and Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-3 in their only previous meeting, in the first round of Istanbul last year on clay.

Former World No.46 Oceane Dodin, making her comeback from health problems including medical vertigo, has qualified for her first WTA main draw since Birmingham 2018. The Frenchwoman was ranked World No.332 this time last year, and has risen to World No.160.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 1pm)

SIBUR ARENA

Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

[7] Donna VEKIC (CRO) vs [Q] Kristie AHN (USA)

Not before 6.30pm

Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs [WC] Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS)

[WC] Daria KASATKINA (RUS) vs Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS)

TC DYNAMO

Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) vs [Q] Oceane DODIN (FRA)

[5] Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS)

Monique ADAMCZAK (AUS) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS) vs Vitalia DIATCHENKO (RUS) / Natela DZALAMIDZE (RUS)

Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT) vs Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Cornelia LISTER (SWE) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE) vs [2] Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR)

[1] Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs Darija JURAK (CRO) / Lidziya MAROZAVA (BLR)