WTA World No.27 Wang Qiang took just over an hour to dispatch compatriot Han Xinyun in straight sets.

HUA HIN, Thailand – No.3 seed Wang Qiang made short work of Han Xinyun at the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@, winning her place in the second round with an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 success that took one hour and one minute to construct.

Han enjoyed a significant advantage on the head-to-head approaching this match, having won all three Tour meetings previously between the players, yet there was scant evidence of that as she was blown away in a one-sided encounter.

Wang, who famously overcame Serena Williams at the Australian Open en route to the fourth round, imposed herself from the beginning and rapidly eased through.

“The first match is not easy,” Wang said. “She made a lot of mistakes and double faults. I didn’t play so well today, she just made a lot of mistakes.”

The WTA World No.27 broke in the opening game of the match to set the tone for the afternoon. She was especially relentless on her opponent’s second serve, with Han winning a paltry 21% of points on that delivery in the first set.

Han, who was seeking a first hard court win on the WTA Tour since Nanchang in 2018, did not help herself, making an array of errors in the first set and failing to settle even after finally getting on the board following an arm wrestle in the fifth game of the match.

The opener escaped her after she served one of six double faults then pushed a forehand out with only 32 minutes on the clock.

The second, though, was to prove just as one sided. Wang won the first four games by losing two points in each, and she moved to within a game of victory with her first love service game of the match.

Although Han responded with a love game of her own, Wang swept her opponent away on serve, closing it out to 30 once more to set up a meeting with Katarzyna Kawa, who defeated Ankita Raina, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.