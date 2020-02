No.1 seed Belinda Bencic begins her title quest in St Petersburg on Wednesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 1pm on all courts

SIBUR ARENA

[Q] Alizé CORNET (FRA) v Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)

Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) v [Q] Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS)

[WC] Johanna KONTA (GBR) [4] v [Q] Oceane DODIN (FRA)

Not before 6:30pm

[WC] Belinda BENCIC (SUI) [1] v Jennifer BRADY (USA) or Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS)

[LL] Fiona FERRO (FRA) or Caroline GARCIA (FRA) v Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [8]

TC DYNAMO

Alla KUDRYAVTSEVA (RUS) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO) v Oksana KALASHNIKOVA (GEO) / Andrea MITU (ROU)

[WC] Daira MISHINA (RU) / Ekaterina SHALIMOVA (RUS) v Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) [3]

Not before 4pm

Hayley CARTER (USA) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) [4] v Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) / Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)

After suitable rest

Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL) / Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) v Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS) / Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

2020 St. Petersburg highlights: Vekic ousts Ahn in opener



ORDER OF PLAY

Alizé Cornet and Jelena Ostapenko have met each other twice previously on the WTA Tour. Each player has one win each, with Ostapenko taking the honors in their only indoor hard court match, which was in Linz last year.

Anastasia Potapova has a 5-15 career record against players in the Top 60. She has lost her last seven matches, including qualifiers, against opponents of such standing, winning only two sets.

Johanna Konta has not played Oceane Dodin since a 2015 ITF match in Cagnes-sur-Mer, which she won on clay, 6-1, 6-4.

The British No.1 is chasing her first victory of 2020, having lost in the first round in Brisbane against Barbora Strycova and at the Australian Open to Ons Jabeur.

Belinda Bencic is a former finalist in St Petersburg. She was defeated in the 2016 showpiece by Roberta Vinci. This is her first visit since 2017.

Elena Rybakina has a perfect 5-0 record against players from France in her WTA Tour main draw career, improving to 9-0 in professional tennis.