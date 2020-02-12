Defending champion Kiki Bertens, No.6 seed Maria Sakkari, and 2018 champion Petra Kvitova will all try for quarterfinal spots at the St. Petersburg Ladies Open on Thursday.

ORDER OF PLAY

SIBUR ARENA - 1:00 p.m. start

[Q] Alizé CORNET (FRA) vs. [6] Maria SAKKARI (GRE)

Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs. [3] Petra KVITOVA (CZE)

[7] Donna VEKIC (CRO) vs. Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS)

Not before 6:30 p.m.

Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs. [2] Kiki BERTENS (NED)

[1] Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs. Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS) / Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

TC DYNAMO - 2:00 p.m. start

Alla KUDRYAVTSEVA (RUS) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO) vs. [3] Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Alexa GUARACHI (CHI)

Caroline GARCIA (FRA) / Johanna KONTA (GBR) vs. Cornelia LISTER (SWE) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE)

[4] Hayley CARTER (USA) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) vs. Monique ADAMCZAK (AUS) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS)

MATCH POINTS

This will be the first meeting between defending champion Kiki Bertens and Veronika Kudermetova. No.2-seeded Bertens was 0-2 at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (opening losses in 2017 and 2018) before her run to the title last season.

No.3 seed Petra Kvitova will play Alison van Uytvanck for the first time. Kvitova was the St. Petersburg champion the year prior to Bertens, in 2018, when she defeated defending champion Kristina Mladenovic in the final to hoist the trophy. The Czech is 6-1 at St. Petersburg, having also reached the quarterfinals last year before falling to eventual finalist Donna Vekic.

No.7 seed Vekic has won four of her last five matches in St. Petersburg. She won her only prior meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova -- a first-round victory in Budapest in 2017. Alexandrova was ranked outside the Top 100 at that time, but she is now the Russian No.1 and ranked inside the Top 30.

6th seed Maria Sakkari is 2-0 against Alizé Cornet. The Greek claimed both of those victories in 2017, at the Australian Open and the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open.

Cornet has already played four three-set matches in 2020, and she has won all of them. She has only lost to Russian opponents at this event thus far -- Elena Vesnina in 2017, Daria Kasatkina in 2018, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2019.