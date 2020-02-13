Elina Svitolina is back in action on Thursday at the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@.

ORDER OF PLAY

GSB CENTRE COURT

Play begins at 2pm

Patricia Maria TIG (ROU) v ZHENG Saisai (CHN) [4]

Magda LINETTE (POL) [5] v WANG Xiyu (CHN)

Not before 4:30pm

Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) [1] v Nao HIBINO (JPN)

[WC] WANG Qiang (CHN) [3] v [Q] Leonie KUNG (SUI)

[WC] Kateryna BONDAERNKO (UKR) / Tamarine TANASUGARN (THA) v Eri HOZUMI (JPN) / Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) [3]

COURT 2

Play begins at 5pm

Barbara HAAS (AUS) / Ellen PEREZ (AUS) v [WC] Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Tamarine TANASUGARN (THA) or [3] Eri HOZUMI (JPN) / Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN)

Ankita RAINA (IND) / Rosalie VAN DER HOEK (NED) v Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS) [4] or HAN Xinyun (CHN) / Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED)

2020 Hua Hin Highlights: Svitolina ousts Sanders

MATCH POINTS

Zheng Saisai, the No.4 seed, has won back-to-back matches for the first time in 2020 to reach the quarterfinal stage. This is her third tournament.

WTA World No.105 Patricia Maria Tig has a 5-6 losing record against players in the Top 40. Four of those five victories, however, have come on clay.

Magda Linette is seeking to equal her performance in Hua Hin from 2019, when she reached the semifinals.

Wang Xiyu will play her first WTA Tour quarterfinal, the 18-year-old, the youngest player in the draw, having won back-to-back main draw matches at this level for the first time.

None of the players in the top half of the draw have dropped a set in reaching the quarterfinals.

Elina Svitolina, the No.1 seed, won her only previous meeting with Nao Hibino, 6-0, 6-3, in Hong Kong back in 2018.

Hibino would have to record her career best victory to reach the semifinals. The Japanese’s best result is a victory over erstwhile WTA World No.18 Samantha Stosur in 2016. Svitolina is currently WTA World No.4.

Wang Qiang is coming off a run to the last 16 of the Australian Open, where she defeated No.8 seed Serena Williams.

Leonie Kung is playing in her first WTA Tour event of the year but she has an 8-4 winning record in ITF events.