ORDER OF PLAY

GSB CENTRE COURT -- Starting at: 3:00 pm

Barbara HAAS (AUT) / Ellen PEREZ (AUS) vs. [2] PENG Shuai (CHN) / WANG Yafan (CHN)

Not Before 5:00 pm

Patricia Maria TIG (ROU) vs. [5] Magda LINETTE (POL)

followed by

[8] Nao HIBINO (JPN) vs. [Q] Leonie KUNG (SUI)

MATCH POINTS

Magda Linette is into the semifinals of the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ for the second straight year. The Polish player, who is the highest-seeded competitor remaining, fell to eventual champion Dayana Yastremska in the final four last season.

Patricia Maria Tig returned to the WTA last spring after an 18-month hiatus which was started by injuries. During that time away from professional tennis, she also gave birth to her daughter, Sofia. Having cracked the Top 100 in 2017, Tig has already returned to nearly those heights, with a current ranking of World No.105.

Read more: WTA Scouting Report: Patricia Maria Tig returns to Romanian tennis ranks

Linette and Tig have met once before, at a clay-court challenger event in Dobrich, Bulgaria back in 2012. Linette claimed victory in that match, 6-4, 6-4.

Swiss qualifier Leonie Kung is into her first-ever WTA semifinal, in just her second main-draw appearance at a WTA event. The 19-year-old, currently ranked No.283, was a finalist in the girls' junior singles at Wimbledon in 2018, where she fell at the final hurdle to Iga Swiatek.

Read more: Teenage qualifier Kung shocks Wang to make Hua Hin semis

Nao Hibino earned the first Top 10 win of her career when she stunned World No.4 Elina Svitolina in Friday's quarterfinals. Hibino, who won the Hiroshima championship last year for her second career WTA singles title, will meet Kung for the first time.

Hibino is the only one of the four remaining singles players to make it into the semifinals without the loss of a set.