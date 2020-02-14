Maria Sakkari is one of four players left battling for the singles title at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

ORDER OF PLAY

SIBUR ARENA -- 2:00 p.m. start

[6] Maria SAKKARI (GRE) vs. [8] Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)

Not before 3:30 p.m.

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) vs. [2] Kiki BERTENS (NED)

[3] Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) vs. Caroline GARCIA (FRA) / Johanna KONTA (GBR)

After dropping her first two matches at the event (first-round losses in 2017 and 2018), Defending champion Kiki Bertens now has a six-match winning streak rolling at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Bertens is attempting to defend a singles title for the second time in her career. The Dutchwoman won back-to-back titles at Nurnberg in 2016 and 2017.

Russian No.1 Ekaterina Alexandrova has won 33 of her last 38 matches indoors. She also has been excelling outdoors as well in 2020, claiming her first WTA singles title at Shenzhen last month.

Maria Sakkari has improved to 3-6 against Top 5 players after her comeback quarterfinal victory over No.1 seed Belinda Bencic on Friday.

Elena Rybakina is one win away from reaching her third final of the season, in just her fourth event contested of 2020. Rybakina reached the Shenzhen final (falling to Alexandrova) before winning the Hobart title the very next week.

20-year-old Rybakina has risen over 150 spots over the last year and is now ranked World No.25.

Bertens and Alexandrova will be meeting for the first time, as will Sakkari and Rybakina.