ORDER OF PLAY
CENTRE COURT - 2:00 P.M. START
Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) vs. Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE)
Alison RISKE (USA) vs. [WC] Ons JABEUR (TUN)
Not before 7:00 P.M.
[WC] Kim CLIJSTERS (BEL) vs. [9] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP)
20th anniversary presentation
Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs. Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT)
COURT 1 - 10:30 A.M. START
Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) vs. Polona HERCOG (SLO) - qualifying
Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) - qualifying
Not before 2:00 P.M.
Elise MERTENS (BEL) vs. WANG Qiang (CHN)
Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) / Zhaoxuan YANG (CHN) vs. Simona HALEP (ROU) / Julia GOERGES (GER)
Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs. [6] Kveta PESCHKE (CZE) / Demi SCHURRS (NED)
COURT 2 - 10:30 A.M. START
Ana BOGDAN (ROU) vs. Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR) - qualifying
[6] HSIEH Su-wei (TPE) vs. [9] Jennifer BRADY (USA) - qualifying
Not before 2:00 P.M.
Darija JURAK (CRO) / Yaroslava SHVEDOVA (KAZ) vs. Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR)
COURT 3 - 10:30 A.M. START
Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs. Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) - qualifying
Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU) vs. Carla SUÁREZ NAVARRO (ESP) - qualifying
Not before 2:00 P.M.
Viktorija GOLUBIC (SUI) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs. [7] DUAN Ying-ying (CHN) / Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)
Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs. [WC] Monique ADAMCZAK (AUS) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS)
MATCH POINTS
Four-time Grand Slam champion makes her return to professional tennis when she faces No.9 seed and Australian Open runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza in her opening match. Initially draw against Kiki Bertens, but the Dutchwoman withdrew on Sunday prior to winning the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy in Russia.
Read more: Clijsters managing expectations, emotions ahead of Dubai debut
Clijsters never competed in Dubai in either of her previous active periods on the WTA, and her match between Muguruza is the lone first-round clash on Monday to have never been played.
In photos: Dubai delight: All the champions from Hingis to Bencic
On Centre Court, Alison Riske, Amanda Anisimova and Marketa Vondrousova all own 1-0 records against their first round foes - Ons Jabeur, Barbora Strycova and Anastasija Sevastova - while on Court 1, Wang Qiang owns a 2-1 record against Elise Mertens, with all three matches between the two having gone three sets.
Related: Li Na, Wang Qiang pledge financial support to coronavirus fight
Strycova was runner-up in Dubai in 2016, while Muguruza is a two-time semifinalist and Sevastova reached the final four in 2017. 2019 semifinalist Hsieh Su-wei and quarterfinalist Carla Suárez Navarro are among those seeking main draw berths in the final qualifying round.