Kim Clijsters' first WTA match in over seven years will take place on Monday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT - 2:00 P.M. START

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) vs. Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE)

Alison RISKE (USA) vs. [WC] Ons JABEUR (TUN)

Not before 7:00 P.M.

[WC] Kim CLIJSTERS (BEL) vs. [9] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP)

20th anniversary presentation

Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs. Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT)

COURT 1 - 10:30 A.M. START

Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) vs. Polona HERCOG (SLO) - qualifying

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) - qualifying

Not before 2:00 P.M.

Elise MERTENS (BEL) vs. WANG Qiang (CHN)

Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) / Zhaoxuan YANG (CHN) vs. Simona HALEP (ROU) / Julia GOERGES (GER)

Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs. [6] Kveta PESCHKE (CZE) / Demi SCHURRS (NED)

COURT 2 - 10:30 A.M. START

Ana BOGDAN (ROU) vs. Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR) - qualifying

[6] HSIEH Su-wei (TPE) vs. [9] Jennifer BRADY (USA) - qualifying

Not before 2:00 P.M.

Darija JURAK (CRO) / Yaroslava SHVEDOVA (KAZ) vs. Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR)

COURT 3 - 10:30 A.M. START

Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs. Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) - qualifying

Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU) vs. Carla SUÁREZ NAVARRO (ESP) - qualifying

Not before 2:00 P.M.

Viktorija GOLUBIC (SUI) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs. [7] DUAN Ying-ying (CHN) / Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)

Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs. [WC] Monique ADAMCZAK (AUS) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS)

MATCH POINTS

Four-time Grand Slam champion makes her return to professional tennis when she faces No.9 seed and Australian Open runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza in her opening match. Initially draw against Kiki Bertens, but the Dutchwoman withdrew on Sunday prior to winning the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy in Russia.

Read more: Clijsters managing expectations, emotions ahead of Dubai debut

Clijsters never competed in Dubai in either of her previous active periods on the WTA, and her match between Muguruza is the lone first-round clash on Monday to have never been played.

In photos: Dubai delight: All the champions from Hingis to Bencic

On Centre Court, Alison Riske, Amanda Anisimova and Marketa Vondrousova all own 1-0 records against their first round foes - Ons Jabeur, Barbora Strycova and Anastasija Sevastova - while on Court 1, Wang Qiang owns a 2-1 record against Elise Mertens, with all three matches between the two having gone three sets.

Related: Li Na, Wang Qiang pledge financial support to coronavirus fight

Strycova was runner-up in Dubai in 2016, while Muguruza is a two-time semifinalist and Sevastova reached the final four in 2017. 2019 semifinalist Hsieh Su-wei and quarterfinalist Carla Suárez Navarro are among those seeking main draw berths in the final qualifying round.